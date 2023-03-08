Logic Plots College Park Tour Dates In Support of New Album
Fresh off the heels of the release of his eighth studio album, Logic announced plans for a tour of the same name, bringing The College Park Tour with special guest Juicy J to venues across North America beginning in late May. C Dot Castro and Travis Stacey will also be along, opening each of the tours more than 20 performances.
The College Park Tour on sale now. Use code COLLEGEP4RK!! https://t.co/D6bLoX4W3S pic.twitter.com/K00kB3G3rF
— Rap Adam Sandler (@Logic301) March 8, 2023
Tickets for Logic’s The College Park Tour are on sale this week, with presales that opened as early as Tuesday, March 7 and another (referenced in his tweet above) that opened on Wednesday, March 8. Tickets will be open to the general public beginning on Friday, March 10.
College Park encompasses Logic’s musical and life journey to date while it also celebrates a new beginning for the rapper. Following a 10-year stint with Def Jam Records, Logic took a leap to the independent side and partnered with BMG for this latest release, which features singles including “Wake Up,” “Paradise II” featuring Norah Jones, “Highlife,” and “Lightsabers.”
Dates for Logic’s 2023 touring plans launch with a May 25 show at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin and run through a June 30 show at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. In between, stops include Fox Theatre (Detroit), Hammerstein Ballroom (New York), The Met (Philadelphia), Moody Center (Austin), and YouTube Theater (Los Angeles). The full touring schedule is included below.
Logic Tour Dates
May 25 – Madison, Wis. | The Sylvee
May 27 – Chicago, Ill. | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom ^
May 28 – Detroit, Mich. | Fox Theatre
May 31 – Akron, Ohio | Akron Civic Theatre
June 02 – Boston, Mass. | MGM Music Hall
June 03 – Bridgeport, Ct. | Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
June 04 – New York, N.Y. | Hammerstein Ballroom
June 07 – Philadelphia, Pa. | The Met
June 08 – Washington, DC | Echostage ^
June 10 – Charlotte, N.C. | Skyla Credit Union Amp
June 11 – Jacksonville, Fla. | Daily’s Place
June 12 – New Orleans, La. | Fillmore
June 14 – Houston, Texas | 713 Music Hall
June 15 – Austin, Texas | Moody Center
June 16 – Dallas, Texas | South Side Ballroom ^
June 19 – Denver, Colo. | Fillmore Auditorium
June 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah | Union Event Center
June 22 – Seattle, Wash. | WAMU Theater ^
June 23 – Portland, Ore. | RV Inn Resorts Amp
June 25 – San Francisco, Calif. | The Masonic
June 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. | YouTube Theater
June 29 – San Diego, Calif. | Gallagher Square at Petco Park
June 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Financial Theatre
^ without Juicy J
