Metallica, Tool, Headlining Power Trip Festival in California

California’s new rock festival, “Power Trip,” is making its way back this upcoming Fall from October 8th-10th. The festival’s goal this year is to...

California’s new rock festival, “Power Trip,” is making its way back this upcoming Fall from October 8th-10th. The festival’s goal this year is to have a heavy metal focused lineup. Metallica, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, and Tool will be this year’s headliners.

Tickets will be available to purchase on April 6th at 10 AM PT. VIP and Hotel packages will be available on April 4th at 10am PT. There will be General Admission, Shuttle, The Pit, Floor, and Grandstand Seating tickets available to purchase. There will also be camping options which will include car & tent camping.

Goldenvoice is putting on this year’s Power Trip festival. You might know them from being the company behind Stagecoach and Coachella. It’s only the festival’s second performance, the last one being in 2016. It was previously called, “Desert Trip,” and featured Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, The WHO, etc.

This year’s headliners are no doozy. Ozzy Osbourne may be retired, but he has spoken about wanting to continue to perform. “I’m one lucky motherfucker to have won the Best Rock Album Grammy,” Osborne said. “Winning the Best Metal Performance was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi.”

Metallica’s new album will be available on April 14th, and they’ll be hitting the road shortly after. Guns N Roses are going on their own highly-anticipated tour this summer. AC/DC hasn’t toured since 2016. Iron Maiden is coming fresh off their Legacy of the Beast Tour. Finally, Tool just celebrated their 30th Anniversary for hit single, “Opiate.” You don’t want to miss all of these legends performing in one place.

Ticket Links

Power Trip Festival tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

Power Trip Festival tickets at ScoreBig

Power Trip Festival tickets at SeatGeek

Power Trip Festival tickets at StubHub

Power Trip Festival tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Power Trip Festival tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on April 2, 2023 by Dave Clark