The Cure Fans Upset over False-Positive “Resale” Ticket Cancellations

Robert Smith of The Cure has drawn significant press coverage in recent weeks over his advocacy for low prices to his band’s North American tour dates coming up. The singer has promised low prices, leveraging mobile-only ticketing systems to strip consumer ticket transfer rights (except in states where they are required by law), and even pushed back after complaints of Ticketmaster tacking on fees that were more than the ticket prices in some instances.

But some fans are crying foul after they saw their own tickets cancelled by the ticketing giant over allegations they were offered for resale, outside of the primary ticketing giant’s preferred resale platform – itself.

My tickets were cancelled. Verified fan, 2 tix on floor after hours of headache on fan verified presale day. Now they say cancelled. Wth. Ticketmaster is an endless loop. Why?? My son wrote an essay in Jr high about How Beautiful You Are, including original poet. Now, what? pic.twitter.com/bo9BFXkFRs — ElocinAlways (@ElocinAlways) April 1, 2023

I’m not a scalper but I got an email saying I violated the terms of us!! My tickets got voided. I called @Ticketmaster and they said there’s nothing they can do about it. I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys because of Ticketmaster’s error!!!! — ʟʏɴɴ ✨ (@LynnyOoohh) March 31, 2023

Good job cancelling fans tickets ! pic.twitter.com/6gtIwnH2DF — eric ducksworth (@ericnagia) March 31, 2023

All told, the ticketing company has reportedly cancelled as many as 7,000 tickets across different ticket resale platforms, with Smith saying that the fees for such orders would not be refunded at all, but instead donated to Amnesty International. The moves came after reports that many resale platforms are continuing to list tickets for resale even in cities that allegedly will use the ability to lock tickets to one user account, against the wishes of Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster. They will do so allegedly by allowing the buyer to log in to the ticketing account of the person who was able to get in through the “verified fan” system and purchase tickets.

BEWARE ANOTHER SCALPER SCAM: OFFERING TO SELL/SEND ACCOUNT LOGIN DETAILS TO GET AROUND TM TRANSFER LIMITATIONS… ANY/ALL TICKETS OBTAINED IN THIS WAY WILL BE CANCELED, AND ORIGINAL FEES PAID ON THOSE TICKETS WILL NOT BE REFUNDED… #ShowsOfALostWorld23 — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) March 31, 2023

It is unclear what method Ticketmaster is using to identify ticket orders to cancel, but it appears that there are many users being shut down despite claiming to have never listed the tickets for resale – which would mean that their orders were cancelled and the fees – in some instances as expensive as the tickets themselves – were forfeited. Robert Smith has urged fans who have legitimate tickets that have been cancelled to contact Ticketmaster Support to plead their cases, but it is unclear how receptive the ticketing giant might be towards taking any action when it has already stripped the tickets and likely listed them for resale through its own platform.

Meanwhile, additional shows have been added to The Cure’s touring plans in North America due to the supposed “high demand” for the initial batch of shows. The new shows were added as second nights in San Diego, Montreal, and Atlanta plus a new show in Portland, Oregon.

The full tour schedule and ticket links (for those interesting in browsing resale sites outside of the Ticketmaster locked-in resale platform at “face value” – which is limited in availability) are available below.

The Cure North American Tour Dates 2023

May 10 — NEW ORLEANS, LA | SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

May 12 — HOUSTON, TX | TOYOTA CENTER

May 13 — DALLAS, TX | DOS EQUIS PAVILION

May 14 — AUSTIN, TX | MOODY CENTER

May 16 — ALBUQUERQUE, NM | ISLETA AMPHITHEATER

May 18 — PHOENIX, AZ DESERT | DIAMOND ARENA

May 20 — SAN DIEGO, CA | NICU AMPHITHEATRE

May 21 — SAN DIEGO, CA | NICU AMPHITHEATRE

May 23 — LOS ANGELES, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

May 24 — LOS ANGELES, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

May 25 — LOS ANGELES, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

May 27 — SAN FRANCISCO, CA | SHORELINE AMPHITHEATRE

May 31 — PORTLAND, OR | MODA CENTER

June 1 — SEATTLE, WA | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

June 2 — VANCOUVER, BC | ROGERS ARENA

June 4 — SALT LAKE CITY, UT | VIVINT SMART HOME ARENA

June 6 — DENVER, CO | FIDDLER’S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

June 8 — MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL, MN | XCEL ENERGY CENTER

June 10 — CHICAGO, IL | UNITED CENTER

June 11 — CLEVELAND, OH | BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER

June 13 — DETROIT, MI | PINE KNOB MUSIC THEATRE

June 14 — TORONTO, ON | BUDWEISER STAGE

June 16 — MONTREAL, QC | QC BELL CENTRE

June 17 — MONTREAL, QC | QC BELL CENTRE

June 18 — BOSTON, MA | XFINITY CENTER

June 20 — NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

June 21 — NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

June 22 — NEW YORK, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

June 24 — PHILADELPHIA, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER

June 25 — COLUMBIA, MD | MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

June 27 — ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA

June 28 — ATLANTA, GA | STATE FARM ARENA

June 29 — TAMPA, FL | AMALIE ARENA

July 1 — MIAMI, FL | MIAMI-DADE ARENA

