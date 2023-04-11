UK Crystal Palace FC Selects Ticketmaster to Power Ticketing

UK Premier League football outfit Crystal Palace FC has announced plans to move its ticketing to the Ticketmaster technology platform, though it will still...

UK Premier League football outfit Crystal Palace FC has announced plans to move its ticketing to the Ticketmaster technology platform, though it will still retain some aspects of its previously internally-run ticketing process.

“We are committed to making ticket and membership transactions even easier for our supporters, as well as improving the experience for new supporters,” says Sharon Lacey, Chief Operating Officer for the club. “With t

he new Main Stand on the horizon, now was the right time to select a new supplier to best meet our supporters’ requirements today and in the future, and we look forward to launching the new platform ahead of the new season.”

Digital tickets will, as has become standard, be the core of the deal, allowing the club to better understand its ticket-using clientele through the dramatic ability of the mobile-only ticketing system to scrape user data from mobile devices to share with the club and its partners if it so desires. The new integration will also introduce a 3D “virtual venue” of Selhurst Park for fans to preview the entire stadium while shopping for tickets.

“To have a Premier League club like Crystal Palace joining the Ticketmaster family is beyond exciting,” says Ticketmaster Sport UK managing direct or Chris Gratton. “Everyone at Ticketmaster is dedicated to making the platform the best possible solution for both the club and the Eagles’ fans.

“We’re thrilled to be able to be working with the team to support the Eagles’ fans ticketing experience so they can do what they love and watch the team at Selhurst Park week in and week out.”

Perhaps anticipating the reaction of its fanbase to the news, Crystal Palace stressed that its current Box Office will continue to operate as currently, and the integration will not bring any new booking fees or charges for members. Still, the fan reaction was less than cosy, as evidenced by responses to the announcement on the team’s twitter feed:

Can I ask what stakeholder engagement you have done with this? I don't know of one fan that will benefit from this. Many have used Ticketmaster through other events and and have had shocking experiences. — tom (@tfoster450) April 11, 2023

That’s never a good idea. Outsourcing will cost fans more and cause problems. Palace used to be very connected to the fans. This is putting in another barrier. 😕 — Lisa 🦅💙 (@Troomp) April 11, 2023

So pay a membership fee in order to buy tickets. Then pay an admin fee in order to buy tickets? — Sam (@EdgarTP) April 11, 2023

Way to announce to your supporters that they are going to have to spend 50-75% more per ticket because of fees! — Wirtjo (Actively Agoraphobic) (@Wirtjogets2yell) April 11, 2023

Wow

Dynamic pricing here we come! — Steve Sugg 🇪🇺 🛶🦅💙🇺🇦🚲 (@SteveSugg) April 11, 2023

Wonder how much this will cost the fans. Only reason for the change is to maximise profits and see the fans paying more per ticket. I would love to know the key drivers for the change. I don't remember it being a major issue for fans. Ticketmaster fees on the other hand!!! — VKR (@DJ_VKR) April 11, 2023

Plans are for the season ticket renewal process for existing members to be handled in the current club ticketing system. The actual transition to the new system will take place over the summer, with a target for implementation at the launch of the 2023-24 EPL season.

