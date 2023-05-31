Black Veil Brides and VV (Ville Valo) have announced plans to bring a co-headlining tour to cities across North America. The bands, “who champion the heavy-hearted, hopeless, and broken with mixtures of high intensity and melody,” according to the tour announcement from Live Nation, will be joined by Dark Divine on the run, which is presented by Hot Topic.

Back on tour with our great friend VV (Ville Valo) and special guests @darkdivinemusic this Fall!

We can’t wait to see you all again!https://t.co/je389yAWLD#bvbarmy #heartagram pic.twitter.com/T1bR1hV7AH — Black Veil Brides (@blackveilbrides) May 30, 2023

“We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” says Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn’t be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”

BVB & VV tour dates will launch on September 10 with a show at Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky and run through to an October 20 closer at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. Other stops in between include ram’s Head Live (Baltimore), HISTORY (Toronto), Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (Indianapolis), The Sylvee (Madison), and Paramount Theatre (Seattle).

Tickets for the BVB & VV co-headlining tour dates are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, June 2. Prior to that, presales will be available throughout the week to various affinity groups. Check the tour sales details on the band websites for further information.

Combining a fascination with the macabre and a sense for the theatricality, the tour should be a “transcendant celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis.”

“There’s something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America,” says Valo. “And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”

Black Veil Brides and VV Tour Dates

September 10 – Louisville, KY | Paristown Hall

September 11 – Birmingham, AL | Avondale Brewing Company

September 12 – St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

September 14 – Myrtle Beach, SC | House of Blues

September 15 – Baltimore, MD | Rams Head Live!

September 16 – Niagara Falls, NY | The Rapids Theater

September 17 – Toronto, ON | HISTORY

September 19 – Montreal, QC | MTELUS

September 20 – Hampton Beach, NH | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

September 22 – Wallingford, CT | Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

September 23 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

September 24 – Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater

September 25 – Huntington, NY | The Paramount

September 27 – Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September 28 – Gary, IN | Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

September 29 – Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live!

September 30 – Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

October 01 – Chesterfield, MO | The Factory

October 03 – Austin, TX | ACL Live

October 05 – Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater

October 06 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

October 07 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee

October 09 – Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre

October 11 – Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre

October 12 – Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre

October 14 – Vancouver, BC | Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 15 – Spokane, WA | The Podium

October 16 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

October 18 – Garden City, ID | Revolution Concert House

October 19 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live

October 20 – Riverside, CA | Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Last Updated on May 31, 2023 by Dave Clark