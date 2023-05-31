Black Veil Brides and VV (Ville Valo) have announced plans to bring a co-headlining tour to cities across North America. The bands, “who champion the heavy-hearted, hopeless, and broken with mixtures of high intensity and melody,” according to the tour announcement from Live Nation, will be joined by Dark Divine on the run, which is presented by Hot Topic.
Back on tour with our great friend VV (Ville Valo) and special guests @darkdivinemusic this Fall!
We can’t wait to see you all again!https://t.co/je389yAWLD#bvbarmy #heartagram pic.twitter.com/T1bR1hV7AH
— Black Veil Brides (@blackveilbrides) May 30, 2023
“We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” says Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn’t be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”
BVB & VV tour dates will launch on September 10 with a show at Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky and run through to an October 20 closer at Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. Other stops in between include ram’s Head Live (Baltimore), HISTORY (Toronto), Egyptian Room at Old National Centre (Indianapolis), The Sylvee (Madison), and Paramount Theatre (Seattle).
Tickets for the BVB & VV co-headlining tour dates are on sale this week, open to the general public beginning on Friday, June 2. Prior to that, presales will be available throughout the week to various affinity groups. Check the tour sales details on the band websites for further information.
Combining a fascination with the macabre and a sense for the theatricality, the tour should be a “transcendant celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis.”
“There’s something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America,” says Valo. “And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”
Black Veil Brides and VV Tour Dates
September 10 – Louisville, KY | Paristown Hall
September 11 – Birmingham, AL | Avondale Brewing Company
September 12 – St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live
September 14 – Myrtle Beach, SC | House of Blues
September 15 – Baltimore, MD | Rams Head Live!
September 16 – Niagara Falls, NY | The Rapids Theater
September 17 – Toronto, ON | HISTORY
September 19 – Montreal, QC | MTELUS
September 20 – Hampton Beach, NH | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 22 – Wallingford, CT | Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
September 23 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
September 24 – Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater
September 25 – Huntington, NY | The Paramount
September 27 – Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
September 28 – Gary, IN | Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
September 29 – Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live!
September 30 – Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
October 01 – Chesterfield, MO | The Factory
October 03 – Austin, TX | ACL Live
October 05 – Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater
October 06 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
October 07 – Madison, WI | The Sylvee
October 09 – Winnipeg, MB | Burton Cummings Theatre
October 11 – Edmonton, AB | Edmonton Convention Centre
October 12 – Calgary, AB | Grey Eagle Event Centre
October 14 – Vancouver, BC | Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 15 – Spokane, WA | The Podium
October 16 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
October 18 – Garden City, ID | Revolution Concert House
October 19 – Wheatland, CA | Hard Rock Live
October 20 – Riverside, CA | Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Last Updated on May 31, 2023
