Chevelle and Three Days Grace have recently announced their highly anticipated co-headline tour for the fall of 2023, joined by special guest Loathe. The 25-date tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to kick off on September 8 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The bands will make stops across the United States, including notable cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up the tour in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.

Chevelle is hitting the road with three Days Grace. Get pre-sale access to tickets in just 2 hours time @ https://t.co/Zsztr9rcXV (12 pm EST) Use access code: PASSWORD to secure your tickets today. @threedaysgrace @loatheasone pic.twitter.com/vPnTHe7Lhe — Chevelle (@ChevelleInc) May 30, 2023

Music enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement over the prospect of witnessing these powerhouse rock acts share the stage. Chevelle, known for their hard-hitting sound and energetic performances, has amassed a devoted fan base since their formation in the late 1990s. Three Days Grace, on the other hand, has made waves in the rock scene with their catchy melodies and emotionally charged lyrics. Together, these two bands promise an unforgettable concert experience.

Adding to the anticipation, the tour will feature special guest Loathe, a rising star in the alternative rock genre. Loathe’s unique blend of heavy riffs and atmospheric soundscapes has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated following. Their inclusion in the lineup is sure to provide concertgoers with a diverse and dynamic musical experience.

Fans eager to secure their spots at these highly anticipated shows can mark their calendars. Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase starting with the Citi presale on Tuesday, May 30. For those who miss out on the Citi presale, additional presales will be held throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, which begins on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time.

Ticket Links

Chevelle tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Chevelle tickets at ScoreBig

Chevelle tickets at SeatGeek

Chevelle tickets at StubHub

Chevelle tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Chevelle tickets at Vivid Seats

Chevelle and Three Days Grace 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Sep 08 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

Sat Sep 09 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Tue Sep 12 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wed Sep 13 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Tue Sep 14 – Huber Heights, OH | The Rose Music Center

Sun Sep 17 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Showroom

Tue Sep 19 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Sep 20 — St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park

Thu Sep 21 — Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theater

Sat Sep 23 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Sep 24 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex

Tue Sep 26 – Nampa (Boise), ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Thu Sep 28 – Airway Heights, WA | Northern Quest Resort & Casino – BECU Live

Fri Sep 29 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Oct 02 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Oct 06 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat Oct 07 – Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater

Tue Oct 10 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Thu Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 14 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Last Updated on May 31, 2023 by Dave Clark