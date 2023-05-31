Chevelle and Three Days Grace have recently announced their highly anticipated co-headline tour for the fall of 2023, joined by special guest Loathe. The 25-date tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to kick off on September 8 at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The bands will make stops across the United States, including notable cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more, before wrapping up the tour in Boston at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on October 14.
Chevelle is hitting the road with three Days Grace. Get pre-sale access to tickets in just 2 hours time @ https://t.co/Zsztr9rcXV (12 pm EST) Use access code: PASSWORD to secure your tickets today. @threedaysgrace @loatheasone pic.twitter.com/vPnTHe7Lhe
— Chevelle (@ChevelleInc) May 30, 2023
Music enthusiasts are already buzzing with excitement over the prospect of witnessing these powerhouse rock acts share the stage. Chevelle, known for their hard-hitting sound and energetic performances, has amassed a devoted fan base since their formation in the late 1990s. Three Days Grace, on the other hand, has made waves in the rock scene with their catchy melodies and emotionally charged lyrics. Together, these two bands promise an unforgettable concert experience.
Adding to the anticipation, the tour will feature special guest Loathe, a rising star in the alternative rock genre. Loathe’s unique blend of heavy riffs and atmospheric soundscapes has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated following. Their inclusion in the lineup is sure to provide concertgoers with a diverse and dynamic musical experience.
Fans eager to secure their spots at these highly anticipated shows can mark their calendars. Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase starting with the Citi presale on Tuesday, May 30. For those who miss out on the Citi presale, additional presales will be held throughout the week leading up to the general onsale, which begins on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. local time.
Chevelle and Three Days Grace 2023 Tour Dates
Fri Sep 08 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
Sat Sep 09 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Tue Sep 12 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Wed Sep 13 – Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Tue Sep 14 – Huber Heights, OH | The Rose Music Center
Sun Sep 17 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Showroom
Tue Sep 19 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Sep 20 — St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
Thu Sep 21 — Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theater
Sat Sep 23 – Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Sep 24 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Complex
Tue Sep 26 – Nampa (Boise), ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Thu Sep 28 – Airway Heights, WA | Northern Quest Resort & Casino – BECU Live
Fri Sep 29 – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Mon Oct 02 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 03 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
Wed Oct 04 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Oct 06 – The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Oct 07 – Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater
Tue Oct 10 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Thu Oct 12 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 14 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
