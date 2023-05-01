Ed Sheeran surprised fans on Friday with news that he will be pairing up stadium tour shows this summer with a series of more “intimate” performances at tiny venues. The singer announced these “subtract” shows in 14 markets on Friday, with fans able to register for the dreaded “verified fan” presale system if they caught the message before registration closed Sunday night.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s intimate shows are on sale this week.

Ed's playing some smaller theatre shows in the US this summer to play Subtract in full. Sign up for on-sale access before 11:59pm ET Sunday 30th April. Tickets go on sale at 10am ET (local venue time) Tuesday 2nd May.https://t.co/mDvAePe8mH pic.twitter.com/ZZ1P9ZZTBH — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) April 28, 2023

Sheeran’s Subtract shows were announced alongside the release of the album of the same name, which comes out in May. They will take place adjacent to stadium shows on the full-scale “+ – = ÷ x” tour beginning with a May 19 gig at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida – near the May 20 stop for the larger tour at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Other small shows include stops at iconic small rooms like Atlanta’s Tabernacle, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Minneapolis’ State Theatre, and LA’s Shrine Auditorium.

The full schedule for both the small and large hits on Ed Sheeran’s 2023 North American tour plans are included below (Subtract shows are in bold text). For those who missed out on the Verified Fan registration or simply don’t get through the process to get their shot at tickets even if they are blessed with a code, links to ticket resale marketplaces are included below as well.

Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates

May 6 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium + ×

May 13 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium + ×

May 19 – Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

May 20 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium + ×

May 26 – Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle ^

May 27 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

May 2 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met ^

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field + ×

June 10 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium + ×

June 16 – Toronto, ON | History ^

June 17 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre + ·

June 24 – Landover, MD | FedExField + ·

June 29 – Boston, MA | Boch Center Wang Theatre ^

July 1 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium + ·

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium + ·

July 14 – Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 15 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field + ·

July 21 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium ^

July 22 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium + %

July 28 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre ^

July 29 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field + %

July 05 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%

July 11 – Minneapolis, MN | State Theatre ^

July 12 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium + %

July 18 – Denver, CO | Paramount Theatre ^

July 19 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High + %

July25 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

July 26 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field + ≠

July 1 – Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

July 2 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place + ≠

July 9 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium – ≠

July 15 – Oakland, CA | Fox Theater ^

July 16 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium – ≠

July 22 – Los Angeles, CA | Shrine Auditorium ^

July 23 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium – ≠

+ = w/ Khalid

– = w/ Russ

^ = w/ Ben Kweller

× = w/ Dylan

· = w/ Rosa Linn

% = w/ Cat Burns

≠ = w/ Maisie Peters

