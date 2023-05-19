Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land, the largest women’s sporting event in the Ohio city, announced SeatGeek would serve as its ticketing partner at its new purpose-built stadium. The new venue, Topnotch Stadium on the Flats West Bank, will host more than 30 matches between Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) stars during the summer event held from August 19-26.

The deal, which has tickets on sale this week, was spurred by SeatGeek’s existing relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA franchise and its home, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“This new stadium and SeatGeek partnership provide a great opportunity to take our event to the next level and continue the journey of professional tennis here in Cleveland,” explained Tournament Director Kyle Ross. “The exciting transition offers so much more for fans, players, and the long-term development of one of Cleveland’s marquee summer sporting events.”

The custom tennis-specific temporary stadium will be designed and built by Production Management One, with a capacity of approximately 2,000 seats, across various seating and hospitality options. The new stadium offers five new suites and puts every courtside box within the first three rows of the court. By bringing the stadium court closer to the outside match courts, fans will be able to experience all the tournament action in a condensed footprint. “During the first days of the tournament when there’s simultaneous play on all three match courts, there will be an incredible amount of WTA action happening all in close proximity for fans to watch all on a single ticket,” Ross continued.

“Tennis in the Land has provided a fantastic player and fan experience since being welcomed to the Hologic WTA Tour in 2021,” said WTA Chairman & CEO Steve Simon. “The 2023 edition will further enhance the tournament’s reputation as a key event prior to the US Open through the new performance-enhanced stadium, allowing fans to see WTA players performing at their very best in conditions consistent with those that the players will experience at the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.”

Tennis in the Land is SeatGeek’s third tennis partner, joining Washington D.C.’s Citi Open and the San Diego Open. Recent partnership announcements from the company include deals with the Tennessee Titans, LPGA, Major League Baseball, and intercollegiate athletics giant Paciolan. The integration will be built, like all on the SeatGeek Enterprise system, with a mobile-first approach, allowing ticket-buyers to access event-day details on their mobile device and allowing event organizers access to consumer data from those who are in attendance.

“We’re going to take the same best practices and passion for providing exceptional fan experiences we’ve developed with the Cavs and parlay that directly with our work with Topnotch and Tennis in the Land,” said Jeff Ianello, Executive Vice President of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “Topnotch and REG have made Tennis in the Land one of the marquee summer events in Cleveland, and we’ll look to build on their momentum and create an even better matchday experience for years to come.”

The 2023 Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event will take place August 19-26. Courtside boxes, suites and individual tickets are on sale now at https://seatgeek.com/tennis-in-the-land-tickets.

