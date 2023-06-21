Nigerian star Adekunle Gold has announced plans for a 17-date tour in support of his upcoming debut album, Tequila Ever After. The tour, produced by Live Nation and Duke Concepts, will bring the budding star to cities across North America beginning in September.

Curious to see which city sells out first. 🧐Toronto? will it be y’all again? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gJRtD0YfBm — Tequila Ever After (@adekunleGOLD) June 20, 2023

Adekunle Gold began the release of his new music in the spring with the drop of Tio Tequila, a 3-song bundle meant to tease the larger work due this summer.

“Seamlessly blending genres, the Afropop artist enlisted the legendary Nigerian producer Kel-P, weaving in elements of Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano to bolster his signature sound for Tio Tequila,” writes Live Nation on the tour announcement page. “The bundle features his recent hit “Party No Dey Stop” featuring Zinoleesky, along with “Do You Mind”, a sexy, summer anthem and “Omo Eko” which serves as a tribute to his hometown of Lagos (Eko).”

Dates for the Tequila Ever After tour kick off on September 22 at House of Blues in Dallas, and continue through October 22 with a show at MIDWAY in Edmonton, Alberta. Shows in between include at Buckhead Theatre (Atlanta, GA), Kings Theatre (Brooklyn, NY), Rebel (Toronto, ON), Varsity Theater (Minneapolis, MN), and The Wiltern (Los Angeles, CA).

Full tour plans for Adekunle Gold and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Ticket Links

Adekunle Gold tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off

Adekunle Gold tickets at ScoreBig

Adekunle Gold tickets at SeatGeek

Adekunle Gold tickets at StubHub

Adekunle Gold tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Adekunle Gold tickets at Vivid Seats

Adekunle Gold Tequila Ever After 2023 Tour Dates

9/22 – Dallas, TX | House of Blues

9/23 – Houston, TX | House of Blues

9/25 – Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

9/27 – Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY | Kings Theatre

9/30 – Boston, MA | Orpheum

10/1 – Montreal, QC | MTELUS

10/3 – Toronto, ON | Rebel

10/6 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues

10/7 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater

10/9 – Denver, CO | Marquis Theater

10/12 – Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

10/15 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

10/18 – Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre

10/20 – Vancouver, BC | Commodore Ballroom

10/22 – Edmonton, ALB | MIDWAY

Last Updated on June 21, 2023