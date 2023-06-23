Doja Cat has announced plans for her first-ever headlining arena tour in North America, bringing The Scarlet Tour out beginning in late October. Special guests Ice Spice and Doechii will be joining in support on select dates, with tickets on sale beginning next week.

The Scarlet Tour 🩸 pic.twitter.com/H2bFOb0Y7H — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) June 23, 2023

Doja Cat’s The Scarlet Tour will kick off with a show at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Halloween night, and run through 24 dates with a close scheduled for December 13 at Chicago’s United Center. Stops in between include Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, American Airlines Center in Dallas, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Target Center in Minneapolis.

Doja Cat Tickets will be on sale to the general public for these tour dates beginning on Friday, June 30. Before that, there will be a presale open to those who choose to use Ticketmaster’s rebranded Verified Fan system “Advance Registration” beginning in the middle of the week. That system, which registers demand levels for each date and uses that consumer data to plan ticket pricing strategies and build a contact list for held-back tickets, is open to registration through Sunday, June 25 and will have its presale on Wednesday.

News of the tour comes fresh on the heels of the release of Doja cats new single “Attention” – with a music video shot by award winning director Tanu Muino.

Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour Dates

Tue Oct 31—San Francisco, CA | Chase Center *

Thu Nov 02—Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena *

Fri Nov 03—Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena *

Sun Nov 05—San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena *

Mon Nov 06—Anaheim, CA | Honda Center *

Wed Nov 08—Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center *

Fri Nov 10—Denver, CO | Ball Arena *

Mon Nov 13—Austin, TX | Moody Center *

Wed Nov 15—Houston, TX | Toyota Center *

Thu Nov 16—Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center *

Sun Nov 19—Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena *

Tue Nov 21—Miami, FL | Kaseya Center #

Fri Nov 24—Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena *

Sun Nov 26—Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center #

Mon Nov 27—Washington, DC | Capital One Arena #

Wed Nov 29—Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center #

Thu Nov 30—Newark, NJ | Prudential Center #

Sat Dec 02—Boston, MA | TD Garden #

Mon Dec 04—Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena #

Thu Dec 07—Minneapolis, MN | Target Center #

Fri Dec 08—Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center #

Sun Dec 10—Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena #

Mon Dec 11—Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena #

Wed Dec 13—Chicago, IL | United Center #

Support Key

* With Doechii

# With Ice Spice

Last Updated on June 23, 2023