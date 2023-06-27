Vivid Seats CEO Stan Chia has been honored as Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Midwest by Earnst & Young, according to the company. The executive, who took over Vivid Seats as its chief executive in 2018 and shepherded the company through the pandemic, was selected by an independent panel and evaluated “based on the demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact” for the honor.

“Every year, we are completely blown away by the accomplishments of our Entrepreneur Of The Year Regional Award winners, and 2023 is no different,” said AJ Jordan, EY Americas Entrepreneur Of The Year Program Director. “They are change-makers and champions of business and community, and we are so proud to be honoring them. We can’t wait to see how these leaders will continue to improve lives and disrupt industries.”

The award win means that the ticketing executive is now eligible for consideration at the national level. The midwest region for the competition covers Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. There are a total of 17 regions in the U.S. for the competition, and multiple honorees per region move on to the national competition. Those who are selected at the national level move on to a global category.

Chia has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats since 2018 and serves on its board of directors. In 2021, Chia successfully led Vivid Seats through its public market debut on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “SEAT” and then delivered two record-setting years. In his tenure, Chia has directed a focus on building best-in-class products and industry-leading customer service that the company says has resulted some of the industry’s highest Net Promoter Scores.

Additionally, Chia has championed the company’s deep commitment to environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, which is reflected in its majority diverse leadership team and board, and longstanding investments in its communities.

Last Updated on June 27, 2023