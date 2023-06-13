Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan have announced a joint tour which is slated to make its first stop at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 3. The duo will continue their tour with shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on November 4, and at the United Center in Chicago on November 10 before wrapping it up at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on November 11. Tickets for all four shows go on sale at 10 a.m. (local time) Friday, June 16.

Big news! The great @JerrySeinfeld and I are doing a few shows together this November. Presale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 14 at 10am at https://t.co/CyUzPIZ8LD. Use code ALIVE See you there! pic.twitter.com/iNj7jhIwZV — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 9, 2023

The two comedians’ history goes back to an episode of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in 2016. The program started as a web series where Seinfeld took a fellow comedian out for coffee and conversation by a different car each episode, then all episodes moved to Netflix, along with a new 24-episode season.

The creator of the legendary Seinfeld sitcom has been working on his upcoming Netflix comedy film for a while, which is titled Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story he directs, produces, co-writes and stars. The cast is reported to include his tour buddy Jim Gaffigan, as well as Melissa McCarthy, James Marsden, Hugh Grant, and Amy Schumer.

“Jim and I met doing Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and have been talking about doing this for years,” said Seinfeld in a statement about their fall tour. “We finally made the schedules work out. Can’t wait.”

“I’m so excited to help out this unknown up and upcoming comedian who many may have never heard of,” said Gaffigan. “I know it will be an amazing bunch of shows.”

Receiving Grammy nominations for seven times so far, Gaffigan was the most popular comic on all of Pandora.com with over 647 million spins, as of June 2016. He will release his 10th comedy TV special this year, according to Deadline.

Ticket links and schedule for the duo’s tour and Seinfeld’s solo shows are listed below.

Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats | 15% Off Use Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at SeatGeek

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Vivid Seats

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan 2023 Tour Dates

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Jerry Seinfeld 2023 Tour Dates

06/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

06/22 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

06/23 – Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Theatre

07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/07 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/08 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

07/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

07/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

08/11 – Halifax, NS @ Garrison Grounds

08/12 – Summerside, PE @ Credit Union Place

08/18 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

08/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

09/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

09/23 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

12/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

Last Updated on June 13, 2023 by Dave Clark