Karol G’s “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” stadium tour nearly doubled in size this week, with the singer announcing new dates in six new cities, joining the six cities initially announced for the tour. The new dates, taking place in San Francisco, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, and Boston, have tickets on sale beginning June 7.

News of the new dates comes fresh off the heels of Karol G sharing that her song WATATI was featured on the new Barbie album.

Now totaling 15 shows, Karol G’s tour comes on the heels of three straight sold out shows at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico, giving audiences a taste of what to expect when the tour launches on August 11 in Las Vegas. Second shows had already been added to three cities (Pasadena, CA, Miami, and East Ruterhford, NJ) from the first batch of announced shows, which were announced and went on sale in April.

As with the first run of shows, fans are being required to register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system if they hope to secure tickets during the initial sales period. The system, which registers demand and is typically used to fuel price systems during peak demand, can be accessed here for those interested, with registration open through Sunday, June 4. The presale powered by that program will open on Wednesday, June 7. There will be other presales next week, including one through Cash App for cardholders, with general tickets on sale beginning on Friday, June 9.

Full tour dates and links to purchase options are included below:

Karol G MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO TOUR DATES:

Fri, Aug 11 — Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Mon, Aug 14 — San Francisco, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Fri, Aug 18 — Pasadena, CA | Rose Bowl

Sat, Aug 19 — Pasadena, CA | Rose Bowl

Fri, Aug 25 — Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Sat, Aug 26 — Miami, FL | Hard Rock Stadium

Tue, Aug 29 — Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

Thu, Aug 31 — Houston, TX | Alamodome

Sat, Sep 2 — Dallas, TX | Cotton Bowl

Thu, Sep 7 — East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Fri, Sept 8 — East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Fri, Sept 15 — Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Thu, Sept 21 — Atlanta, GA | Mercedes Benz Stadium

Sun, Sept 24 — Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Thu, Sept 28 — Boston, MA | Gillette Stadium

