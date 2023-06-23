Morrissey celebrates his established musical career with “40 Years Of Morrissey” tour which will have 11 stops in stateside in October. The newly planned tour includes shows in South America ahead of the North American leg. Tickets for Morrissey’s 2023 North American Fall Tour dates go on general sale this Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. local time. South American tickets will be available over the week that follows.

Kicking off the trek on September 10 in Mexico City, the acclaimed artist is then set to head for Peru, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil throughout September. The 11-date North American portion begins from Dr. Phillips Center Orlando in Florida on October 7, and continues with shows in Hollywood, Atlanta, Washington DC, and more until concluding with a four-night residency at United Palace Theatre in New York on October 21, 22, 24 and 25.

The English star is expected to sing popular tracks from his former band The Smiths which he formed with Johnny Marr in 1982 and took part as a frontman and a lyricist, in addition to those from his 13 solo albums. The iconic singer-songwriter’s 40 years in career dates back to the release of The Smiths’ debut single Hand in Glove in 1983 and a debut album The Smiths the following year. After the band’s breakup in 1987, Morrissey launched his solo career with Viva Hate album, delivered in 1988. Since then he has released 13 solo studio albums. His upcoming fourteenth solo record, Without Music the World Dies, is due to be released in late 2023.

Morrissey will also have headlining concerts overseas, including shows in Israel, Ireland, and the UK in July.

Check out the ticket links and show dates below:

Morrissey North and South American Tour Dates

SEP 10, Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

SEP 14, Amphitheater Exposition Park Peru

SEP 17, Teatro Municipal Jorge Eliécer Gaitán Cundinamarca, Bogota, Colombia

SEP 21, Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina

SEP 23, Movistar Arena (Argentina) Humboldt, CABA, Argentina

SEP 27, Espaço Unimed São Paulo, SP, Brazil

SEP 30, Opera Hall Brasilia Brasília, DF, Brazil

OCT 7, Dr. Phillips Center Orlando, FL

OCT 8, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

OCT 10, Mahaffey Theater Saint Petersburg, FL

OCT 12, Fox Theatre – Atlanta Atlanta, GA

OCT 14, Graceland Memphis, TN

OCT 15, The Fisher Center – TN Nashville, TN

OCT 18, The Anthem Washington DC

OCT 21, United Palace Theatre New York, NY

OCT 22, United Palace Theatre New York, NY

OCT 24, United Palace Theatre New York, NY

OCT 25, United Palace Theatre New York, NY

Morrissey Headlining Show Dates Overseas

JUL 2, Zappa Amphi Shuni Binyamina-Giv’at Ada, Haifa District, Israel

JUL 4, Tel Aviv Israel

JUL 8, Portsmouth Guildhall Portsmouth, England, United Kingdom

JUL 9, Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Nottingham, England, United Kingdom

JUL 12, The Slow Readers Club, and Lottery Winners at Millennium Square Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom

JUL 15, Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

JUL 16, Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

JUL 18, Liverpool Empire Theatre Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

JUL 19, Liverpool Empire Theatre Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

JUL 22, Troxy London, England, United Kingdom

JUL 23, The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury Buckinghamshire, England, United Kingdom

JUL 25, Leas Cliff Hall Folkestone, England, United Kingdom

Last Updated on June 23, 2023