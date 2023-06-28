Ahead of this week’s NHL draft, where the Chicago Blackhawks are0 expected to draft phenom Connor Bedard , the professional hockey organization announced its full 2023-24 regular season schedule. The new season will commence with a triple-header on ESPN that features the newly minted Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Seattle Kracken at home, after raising their championship banner to the rafters at T-Mobile Arena.

The other games on Oct. 10 include the Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. ET and the Chicago Blackhawks versus the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET. The 1,312-game regular-season schedule – 82 games per team – will conclude April 18. Each team’s home opening contest is available in the graphic shared to social media by the NHL’s PR team:

There's no place like home. 🏠 Every team's home opener and more can be found in today's 2023-24 regular-season schedule release. Read more: https://t.co/fWYfLgT2gZ pic.twitter.com/dJyyxRzIFg — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 27, 2023

The full schedule is available in this PDF provided by the league (opens in a new window)

2023-24 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Notable Dates

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ will feature the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames outdoors at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, which is the home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. The game will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first NHL regular-season outdoor game.

Four teams will participate in the 2023 NHL Global Series™ – Sweden and play regular-season games in Stockholm. The Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs are set to face off in a slate of four regular-season games to take place Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena. These games will mark the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th games played in Stockholm, which has hosted more NHL regular-season games than any other city outside of North America.

A rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup® Final will take place on Dec. 23 when the Florida Panthers host the Golden Knights. In addition, Vegas will host Florida on Jan. 4.

On Monday, Jan. 1, the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will showcase the Kraken and Golden Knights for an outdoor regular-season game at the home of MLB’s Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park, in Seattle. The game continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

Saturday, Jan. 20 will mark Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada and will feature all seven Canadian teams in action.

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 1-4 when the world’s top players gather in Toronto for NHL All-Star Weekend at Scotiabank Arena, which will include the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings and the 2024 Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will take place Feb. 17-18 at MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL’s New York Jets and New York Football Giants. The event will feature four teams – the Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – in two NHL regular-season outdoor games. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Devils will play host to the Flyers, and on Sunday, Feb. 18 the Rangers will face off against the Islanders.

The 2023-24 regular season will conclude Thursday, April 18.

ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2023-24 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

NHL Scheduling Matrix

Each Division Has Eight Teams

Games Within Division

5 teams x 2 home / 2 away (Subtotal 10 home / 10 away)

1 team x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 2 home / 1 away)

1 team x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 1 home / 2 away)

Games Within Conference (Non-Division)

4 teams x 2 home / 1 away (Subtotal 8 home / 4 away)

4 teams x 1 home / 2 away (Subtotal 4 home / 8 away)

Non-Conference Games

16 teams x 1 home / 1 away (Subtotal 16 home / 16 away)

Grand Total – 82 Games

41 home / 41 away