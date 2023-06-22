Conventional wisdom for ticket purchasing says that waiting until the last minute usually leads to the best prices, even for the hottest shows. But the Taylor Swift Eras Tour continues to defy conventional wisdom, as its ticket prices continue to trend upwards as the massive tour swings to its second half of North American dates.
Ticket prices to see Taylor Swift, which have made headlines across the country as fans have flocked to stadiums, have continued to rise throughout the tour, according to data shared by resale marketplace Ticket Club this week. Both the minimum available ticket price (the “get-in” price) and the median price for tickets available through the marketplace have gone up fairly steadily since the tour kicked off in May, building into what appears to be a crescendo for the five night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California between August 3 and 9 before the tour goes international.
“This might reflect the rave reviews that Swift’s performances have seen from those who have made it,” the blog post suggests when looking at the data. “[This seems to be] driving ever-increasing demand for those who may have been on the fence when tickets first went on sale.”
Looking at the shows to come, this weekend’s two shows in Minnesota are feature the two lowest “get-in” prices of the 17 remaining North American Eras Tour dates. They are by no means “cheap” Taylor Swift tickets though – Saturday’s show had a low price of $1,307 as of Wednesday afternoon, while Friday’s was $1,412. But look at the trendline:
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Price “get-in” Trend
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Median Ticket Price Trend
Three of the upcoming shows already stand among the leaders for the tour’s highest average price paid for tickets – with the July 29 show at Levi’s Stadium No. 2 at $1,472. Only one upcoming date shows up among the most affordable shows, with the August 9 show at SoFi Stadium averaging a price paid of $849. Even then, that sold price is more than $200 higher than the most “affordable show on the tour, which was an average of $616 per ticket for the March 18 stop at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
The prices at Ticket Club are not an outlier either – once fees are added, they are generally a slight discount over other marketplaces like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which do not default display the “all-in” ticket price the way that the membership-based site does. Tickets for Saturday’s concert at U.S. Bank Stadium, for example, are not available for less than $1,444 after fees are added at StubHub. Vivid Seats does not allow for viewing of prices including fees without entering personal or payment details, but navigating to the end of that path shows a minimum price of $3,213 for a pair of tickets ($1,607 each) on a pair with a display price of $1,099 each.
What’s abundantly clear is that the high prices are seemingly not keeping fans from making their way to the shows. Just last week it was announced that Taylor Swift had set a new attendance record at Acrisure Stadium when 73,117 fans made their way to the Pittsburgh venue, breaking a record previously held by Garth Brooks.
“Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice,” Swift said.
Fans can still look for tickets across the myriad of ticket resale marketplaces for the remaining dates on her North American leg, and will also be able to shop for potential international tickets soon. Plus, Ticketmaster has continued to drip held-back tickets out into the marketplace throughout the weeks leading up to each show, much to the chagrin of fans who were unable to secure tickets during the initial sales period, which saw the general sale cancelled despite the clearly huge number of tickets that remained unsold.
Tour details and links to other marketplaces are available below:
Taylor Swift Ticket Links
Taylor Swift tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off
Taylor Swift tickets at Scorebig
Taylor Swift tickets at SeatGeek
Taylor Swift tickets at StubHub
Taylor Swift tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Taylor Swift tickets at Vivid Seats
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Friday, June 23 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Saturday, June 24 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Last Updated on June 22, 2023
Leave a Reply