Conventional wisdom for ticket purchasing says that waiting until the last minute usually leads to the best prices, even for the hottest shows. But the Taylor Swift Eras Tour continues to defy conventional wisdom, as its ticket prices continue to trend upwards as the massive tour swings to its second half of North American dates.

Ticket prices to see Taylor Swift, which have made headlines across the country as fans have flocked to stadiums, have continued to rise throughout the tour, according to data shared by resale marketplace Ticket Club this week. Both the minimum available ticket price (the “get-in” price) and the median price for tickets available through the marketplace have gone up fairly steadily since the tour kicked off in May, building into what appears to be a crescendo for the five night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California between August 3 and 9 before the tour goes international.

“This might reflect the rave reviews that Swift’s performances have seen from those who have made it,” the blog post suggests when looking at the data. “[This seems to be] driving ever-increasing demand for those who may have been on the fence when tickets first went on sale.”

Looking at the shows to come, this weekend’s two shows in Minnesota are feature the two lowest “get-in” prices of the 17 remaining North American Eras Tour dates. They are by no means “cheap” Taylor Swift tickets though – Saturday’s show had a low price of $1,307 as of Wednesday afternoon, while Friday’s was $1,412. But look at the trendline:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Price “get-in” Trend

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Median Ticket Price Trend

Three of the upcoming shows already stand among the leaders for the tour’s highest average price paid for tickets – with the July 29 show at Levi’s Stadium No. 2 at $1,472. Only one upcoming date shows up among the most affordable shows, with the August 9 show at SoFi Stadium averaging a price paid of $849. Even then, that sold price is more than $200 higher than the most “affordable show on the tour, which was an average of $616 per ticket for the March 18 stop at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The prices at Ticket Club are not an outlier either – once fees are added, they are generally a slight discount over other marketplaces like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which do not default display the “all-in” ticket price the way that the membership-based site does. Tickets for Saturday’s concert at U.S. Bank Stadium, for example, are not available for less than $1,444 after fees are added at StubHub. Vivid Seats does not allow for viewing of prices including fees without entering personal or payment details, but navigating to the end of that path shows a minimum price of $3,213 for a pair of tickets ($1,607 each) on a pair with a display price of $1,099 each.

What’s abundantly clear is that the high prices are seemingly not keeping fans from making their way to the shows. Just last week it was announced that Taylor Swift had set a new attendance record at Acrisure Stadium when 73,117 fans made their way to the Pittsburgh venue, breaking a record previously held by Garth Brooks.

“Pittsburgh thank you for making me feel sooooo at home in my home state. I mean… You broke the all time attendance record and we got to be the first tour to play your stadium twice,” Swift said.

Fans can still look for tickets across the myriad of ticket resale marketplaces for the remaining dates on her North American leg, and will also be able to shop for potential international tickets soon. Plus, Ticketmaster has continued to drip held-back tickets out into the marketplace throughout the weeks leading up to each show, much to the chagrin of fans who were unable to secure tickets during the initial sales period, which saw the general sale cancelled despite the clearly huge number of tickets that remained unsold.

