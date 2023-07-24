Ted Lasso actor, comedian, writer, and director Brett Goldstein, has announced his first-ever live stand-up tour, ‘The Second Best Night of Your Life,” in the United States and Canada this Fall.

With his track record in comedy, writing, and directing, Brett Goldstein has proven himself as a true master of entertainment. And now, his venture into the world of stand-up comedy promises to be nothing short of unforgettable.

Tickets for this event will go on pre-sale this Wednesday, July 26, starting at 10 AM local time. To ensure a spot in this not-to-be-missed comedy extravaganza, fans are urged to act fast as the presale is expected to be a hot commodity.

The general on-sale will follow on Friday, July 28, also at 10 AM local time. Tickets will be available through the artist’s website (brettgoldsteintour.com). Comedy enthusiasts from all corners of North America can now mark their calendars and secure their seats to catch Brett Goldstein’s hilarity live and in-person.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Goldstein’s recent Emmy wins, adding an extra layer of celebration for the talented entertainer. Fans and critics alike have praised his work, which has led to widespread anticipation for this upcoming tour. Get ready to secure your tickets for a laughter-filled evening, as this multi-talented performer takes stages across the U.S. and Canada.

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour Dates

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Denver, CO | Buell Theatre

Friday, October 13, 2023 – Boston, MA | Boch Center – Wang Theatre

Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN | Northrop Memorial Auditorium

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sacramento, CA | Safe Credit Union Convention Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre* (already on sale with New York Comedy Festival)

Sunday, November 12, 2023 – New York, NY | Beacon Theatre*

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Portland, OR | Keller Auditorium

