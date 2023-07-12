Gera MX and Nanpa Básico, fresh off collaborating on the song “Prohibida”, have announced the joint Qué Chimba La Raza tour across the U.S. The duo, hailing from the Mexico and Colombia’s rap scenes, are scheduled to visit 11 cities on the tour, beginning on August 31.

“I’m very excited to return to the stage in the U.S., but this time with Nanpa,” Gera said in a recent interview. “I love being in the States, and I can’t wait to play my new album for my friends del otro lado.”

Kicking off at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 31, the tour will then run from San Francisco to Houston, Phoenix, New York, Miami, and more until wrapping up in Chicago at Radius Chicago on November 12.

Tickets to see Gera MX and Nanpa Básico are on sale this week. Presale tickets or for Que Chimba La Raza tour dates begin with an artist presale on Wednesday, July 14 and the general sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

In addition to the two musicians’ collaboration on the single “Prohibida”, Qué Chimba La Raza joint tour will also be in support of Gera MX’s newly released album Mustang 65. Mentioned with his authentic connection to the streets, Gera got credit for his songs including “Gitana”, “Feria en el Sobre” and “Extranándote” from the album.

Having street-conscious lyrics like Gera MX, Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico gets inspired from hip-hop and reggae as well as regional Mexican rap. He delivered his latest album Hecho M13RD4 last year. Gera and Básico also worked together on “La Última” in 2018, “Penitencia” in 2021, and “Lejos de Ti” last August.

Tour Dates

Thu, Aug 31 — Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Fri, Sep 01 — Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

Sat, Sep 02 — San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Thu, Sep 07 — Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Fri, Sep 08 — Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at TMF

Sun, Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

Thu, Nov 02 — New York, NY | Palladium Time Square

Fri, Nov 03 — Miami, FL | Miami Beach Bandshell

Sun, Nov 05 — Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

Thu, Nov 09 — Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Sun, Nov 12 — Chicago, IL | Radius Chicago

Last Updated on July 12, 2023