Gera MX and Nanpa Básico, fresh off collaborating on the song “Prohibida”, have announced the joint Qué Chimba La Raza tour across the U.S. The duo, hailing from the Mexico and Colombia’s rap scenes, are scheduled to visit 11 cities on the tour, beginning on August 31.
“I’m very excited to return to the stage in the U.S., but this time with Nanpa,” Gera said in a recent interview. “I love being in the States, and I can’t wait to play my new album for my friends del otro lado.”
Kicking off at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 31, the tour will then run from San Francisco to Houston, Phoenix, New York, Miami, and more until wrapping up in Chicago at Radius Chicago on November 12.
Tickets to see Gera MX and Nanpa Básico are on sale this week. Presale tickets or for Que Chimba La Raza tour dates begin with an artist presale on Wednesday, July 14 and the general sale will start Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.
In addition to the two musicians’ collaboration on the single “Prohibida”, Qué Chimba La Raza joint tour will also be in support of Gera MX’s newly released album Mustang 65. Mentioned with his authentic connection to the streets, Gera got credit for his songs including “Gitana”, “Feria en el Sobre” and “Extranándote” from the album.
Having street-conscious lyrics like Gera MX, Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico gets inspired from hip-hop and reggae as well as regional Mexican rap. He delivered his latest album Hecho M13RD4 last year. Gera and Básico also worked together on “La Última” in 2018, “Penitencia” in 2021, and “Lejos de Ti” last August.
Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | 10% Off
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at SeatGeek
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership
Tickets at Vivid Seats
Tour Dates
Thu, Aug 31 — Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern
Fri, Sep 01 — Anaheim, CA | House of Blues
Sat, Sep 02 — San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore
Thu, Sep 07 — Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Fri, Sep 08 — Dallas, TX | The Pavilion at TMF
Sun, Sep 10 — Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Thu, Nov 02 — New York, NY | Palladium Time Square
Fri, Nov 03 — Miami, FL | Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, Nov 05 — Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle
Thu, Nov 09 — Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Sun, Nov 12 — Chicago, IL | Radius Chicago
Last Updated on July 12, 2023
Leave a Reply