Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has sold out stadiums, broken records, and became a cultural phenomenon in the music industry. Now, the pop superstar is bringing the legendary tour to the big screen with a concert film.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said in a statement Thursday morning.

The concert film will hit theaters across North America on October 13 — and Swift encourages “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing.”

See a preview of the film below:

It wouldn’t be a Taylor Swift announcement without some sort of queue. Already, fans were facing difficulties trying to access tickets through AMC’s website and cited “war flashbacks” to the insane hours-long queues on Ticketmaster while trying to purchase The Eras Tour concert tickets.

The demand for tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour movie has now created a queue line to access AMC Theatres websites and apps! 💀✨ #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/q0EGFryq62 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 31, 2023

War flashbacks to Era’s Tour queue and 2000 people ahead of you. — Evil (Redux) (@Vulz013) August 31, 2023

not the ticketmaster queue dupee for AMC 😗😂💀 — ashley⸆⸉ 🌊 (@_ashleeeyc) August 31, 2023

Even in theaters there will always be a long line. Legendary. — AJ (Taylor’s Version) (@joy51996) August 31, 2023

AMC, a key partner of the film, noted that the company “upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before.”

“But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages,” the company said in a statement. “AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

AMC promised the film will play at every one of its U.S. theaters at least four times a day, running from Thursday through Sunday. While there is no word on how long the film will be in theaters until, tickets are being sold through November 4.

Tickets aren’t just sold through AMC, though; Swifties can also purchase through Fandago and see the film at Cinemark and Regal screens. Additionally, the film will be shown at Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico. However, international fans might have to wait a bit longer, as The Eras Tour is not set to cross overseas until 2024.

Find tickets via the following movie chains below:

AMC Theaters

Regal Movies

Cinemark Movies

Fandago

Cineplex

Cinepolis

Those who are still looking to catch The Eras Tour in person, don’t fret: the “Cruel Summer” singer is playing plenty of shows abroad in the coming months before returning to the U.S. next summer.

Find tickets to The Eras Tour at one of these resale marketplaces, and find a list of Swift’s upcoming tour dates below:

Last Updated on August 31, 2023