Taylor Swift — she’s a phenomenon: musically, culturally, and economically. And her record-breaking Eras Tour is no different.

The Eras Tour sees Swift performing hits from each of her different musical “eras” — paying respects to her country-pop days of Red and Fearless to the stark contrast of the revenge-driven pop Reputation and indie-folk tones of evermore. While the tour has become a cultural sensation — seeing fans dress-up to represent her music and friendships form over style trends — it has also skyrocketed to a massively economically successful event.

According to the trade publication Pollstar, the tour brought in over $300 million as of June. Forbes predicted the tour’s gross revenue could even reach a whopping $1.6 billion.

But is it possible for the tour to be the highest-grossing of all time?

August survey data from the research firm QuestionPro, provided exclusively to CNN, said it might.

According to QuestionPro data, the average attendance per show on the Eras Tour was 72,459, with an average presale and first sale ticket price of $455.78 each. If this attendance sticks, QuestionPro said Swift’s tour would bring-in a total of $2.2 billion, becoming the highest-grossing tour ever — even topping Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” trek.

It’s not just the tickets that are bringing in revenue, either. A poll of over 800 concertgoers from QuestionPro, provided to CNN, found that attendees spent $291.62 each on their outfits, $214.80 on merchandise and $131.48 for food and drinks.

Swift has also been showing gratitude to her staff on tour; according to CBS News, she paid massive bonuses to truck drivers, dancers, musicians, and more who helped her on the road. Additionally, CNN reported Swift donated generous amounts to food banks in the communities where she performed.

Despite its massive success, the tour has also led to many ticketing woes as fans grasped to get tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans cited long wait times and price gouging, with some even suing the ticketing giant. In Toronto, Swifties launched a petition against Ticketmaster after the presale ticket-drop left thousands empty-handed.

Whether or not it becomes the highest-grossing of all time, The Eras Tour is certainly not slowing down any time soon.

The tour is set to make stops in Mexico later this month, followed by gigs throughout South America in November. Then, the trek will pick-up again in 2024, running from February through August with shows in Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.

See Swift’s upcoming tour dates and a list of ticket links below.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on August 18, 2023