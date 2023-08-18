Taylor Swift — she’s a phenomenon: musically, culturally, and economically. And her record-breaking Eras Tour is no different.
The Eras Tour sees Swift performing hits from each of her different musical “eras” — paying respects to her country-pop days of Red and Fearless to the stark contrast of the revenge-driven pop Reputation and indie-folk tones of evermore. While the tour has become a cultural sensation — seeing fans dress-up to represent her music and friendships form over style trends — it has also skyrocketed to a massively economically successful event.
According to the trade publication Pollstar, the tour brought in over $300 million as of June. Forbes predicted the tour’s gross revenue could even reach a whopping $1.6 billion.
But is it possible for the tour to be the highest-grossing of all time?
August survey data from the research firm QuestionPro, provided exclusively to CNN, said it might.
According to QuestionPro data, the average attendance per show on the Eras Tour was 72,459, with an average presale and first sale ticket price of $455.78 each. If this attendance sticks, QuestionPro said Swift’s tour would bring-in a total of $2.2 billion, becoming the highest-grossing tour ever — even topping Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” trek.
It’s not just the tickets that are bringing in revenue, either. A poll of over 800 concertgoers from QuestionPro, provided to CNN, found that attendees spent $291.62 each on their outfits, $214.80 on merchandise and $131.48 for food and drinks.
Swift has also been showing gratitude to her staff on tour; according to CBS News, she paid massive bonuses to truck drivers, dancers, musicians, and more who helped her on the road. Additionally, CNN reported Swift donated generous amounts to food banks in the communities where she performed.
Despite its massive success, the tour has also led to many ticketing woes as fans grasped to get tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans cited long wait times and price gouging, with some even suing the ticketing giant. In Toronto, Swifties launched a petition against Ticketmaster after the presale ticket-drop left thousands empty-handed.
Whether or not it becomes the highest-grossing of all time, The Eras Tour is certainly not slowing down any time soon.
The tour is set to make stops in Mexico later this month, followed by gigs throughout South America in November. Then, the trek will pick-up again in 2024, running from February through August with shows in Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.
See Swift's upcoming tour dates below.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Last Updated on August 18, 2023
