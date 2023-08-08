Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has proven to be a massive success, and the renowned singer is not only celebrating the tour’s triumph but also showing immense gratitude to the staff who made it all possible. Swift has recently bestowed massive bonuses upon her hardworking crew members, comprising truck drivers, dancers, musicians, lighting and sound technicians, and caterers, as reported by CBS News.

The Eras Tour commenced in March, featuring hits from all of Taylor Swift’s past musical eras. As the tour nears its end in Los Angeles this weekend, it has already achieved astounding financial success. According to PollStar, a trade publication for the live music industry, the tour has raked in more than $300 million in revenue as of June. With over 1.1 million tickets sold at an average price of $253, Forbes even projected that the tour’s gross revenue could reach a staggering $1.6 billion.

Apart from its financial achievements, the Eras Tour has also left a positive impact on local economies. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia recognized the tour’s contribution to boosting tourism in the region, and various other cities reported economic boosts when Taylor Swift performed. However, the tour was not without its share of controversies, particularly surrounding ticketing issues.

Ticketmaster, the online ticket retailer, faced criticism from fans who complained about long wait times and alleged price gouging. A group of fans even sued the company, claiming that it had sold tickets to scalpers and bots, making it difficult for genuine fans to purchase tickets. The ticketing controversy reached such a level that it led to a congressional hearing, where Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, denied controlling ticket capacity or pricing.

Despite these challenges, the Eras Tour gained massive attention and continued to be a resounding success. Social media platforms were flooded with viral videos from the tour, showcasing memorable moments such as security guards singing, Swift defending a fan, and fans exchanging beaded friendship bracelets. The tour’s popularity stands as a testament to Taylor Swift’s significant influence and her dedicated fan base.

Taylor Swift’s success, however, extends far beyond her tour. With an estimated net worth of $740 million, Forbes has recognized her as one of the richest self-made women in the U.S. Alongside her remarkable music career, where she has won 12 Grammys, Swift has also ventured into directing her own music videos. Moreover, she is set to make her feature film directorial debut, as recently announced by Searchlight Pictures.

As the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour concludes, Taylor Swift is geared up to captivate audiences worldwide with the international leg starting in Mexico later this month. Her success in various ventures solidifies her status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and there’s no sign of her momentum slowing down.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium