Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has proven to be a massive success, and the renowned singer is not only celebrating the tour’s triumph but also showing immense gratitude to the staff who made it all possible. Swift has recently bestowed massive bonuses upon her hardworking crew members, comprising truck drivers, dancers, musicians, lighting and sound technicians, and caterers, as reported by CBS News.
The Eras Tour commenced in March, featuring hits from all of Taylor Swift’s past musical eras. As the tour nears its end in Los Angeles this weekend, it has already achieved astounding financial success. According to PollStar, a trade publication for the live music industry, the tour has raked in more than $300 million in revenue as of June. With over 1.1 million tickets sold at an average price of $253, Forbes even projected that the tour’s gross revenue could reach a staggering $1.6 billion.
Apart from its financial achievements, the Eras Tour has also left a positive impact on local economies. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia recognized the tour’s contribution to boosting tourism in the region, and various other cities reported economic boosts when Taylor Swift performed. However, the tour was not without its share of controversies, particularly surrounding ticketing issues.
Ticketmaster, the online ticket retailer, faced criticism from fans who complained about long wait times and alleged price gouging. A group of fans even sued the company, claiming that it had sold tickets to scalpers and bots, making it difficult for genuine fans to purchase tickets. The ticketing controversy reached such a level that it led to a congressional hearing, where Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, denied controlling ticket capacity or pricing.
Despite these challenges, the Eras Tour gained massive attention and continued to be a resounding success. Social media platforms were flooded with viral videos from the tour, showcasing memorable moments such as security guards singing, Swift defending a fan, and fans exchanging beaded friendship bracelets. The tour’s popularity stands as a testament to Taylor Swift’s significant influence and her dedicated fan base.
Taylor Swift’s success, however, extends far beyond her tour. With an estimated net worth of $740 million, Forbes has recognized her as one of the richest self-made women in the U.S. Alongside her remarkable music career, where she has won 12 Grammys, Swift has also ventured into directing her own music videos. Moreover, she is set to make her feature film directorial debut, as recently announced by Searchlight Pictures.
As the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour concludes, Taylor Swift is geared up to captivate audiences worldwide with the international leg starting in Mexico later this month. Her success in various ventures solidifies her status as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, and there’s no sign of her momentum slowing down.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Sunday, May 12 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Sunday, May 19 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Saturday, May 25 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Monday, June 3 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Sunday, June 9 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Thursday, June 13 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Sunday, June 23 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Sunday, June 30 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Thursday, July 4 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Sunday, July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Wednesday, July 17– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Friday, July 19– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Thursday, August 1 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Thursday, August 8 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Last Updated on August 8, 2023
