Live Nation attempted to take over an entertainment venue in San Jose, California, but backed-out due to the lack of exclusivity, a new report shows.

According to previously withheld emails sent to the San Jose Spotlight following a judge’s ruling, entertainment giant Live Nation approached Team San Jose to become the sole promoter at the nearly 3,000-seat San Jose Civic in 2021. Team San Jose, a non-profit founded in 2003, runs the McEnery Convention Center, Visitors Bureau, and seven venues across the city.

Although Live Nation’s interest came after woes following the Covid-19 pandemic in the city, Team San Jose spokesperson Frances Wong told the San Jose Spotlight that the offer did not “align with the city’s vision,” causing Live Nation to pull its interest.

“Under Team San Jose, the San Jose Civic is an open house, meaning the space is open to all partners, providing access to community arts organizations as well as big promoters like Live Nation and Nederlander,” Wong told San José Spotlight. “We continue to work with Live Nation in our venues, and last year they did over 20 shows.”

Currently, Live Nation controls 20 venues across the state of California, as well as 150 throughout the country.

Last Updated on August 18, 2023