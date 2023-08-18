The former manager of the British rock band Coldplay sued the band over a contractual dispute, Variety reports.

Legal documents filed in the U.K. show that former manager David Holmes — who has worked with Coldplay for nearly the band’s entire career over 22 years — is suing members Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.

A representative for the band confirmed to the publication that Holmes and the group quietly parted ways 12 months ago. While the legal documents are not made public at this time, a source confirmed to Variety that the lawsuit is a contractual dispute.

Coldplay first arrived on the scene in the late ’90s, garnering wide recognition with their 2000 debut Parachutes and breakthrough single “Yellow.” They continued with hit-after-hit like “Clocks,” “Viva La Vida,” “Paradise,” and “Something Just Like This” with the Chainsmokers. Their most recent LP, Music of the Spheres, includes the track “My Universe” with the K-Pop superstars of BTS.

Their first eight albums, which amassed 100 million copies worldwide, made the group the most successful band of the 21st century and one of the top-selling artists of all time.

In honor of Music of the Spheres, Coldplay will stop in several European cities on tour in 2024.

