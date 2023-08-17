AEG Global Partnerships just scored its first naming rights deal with an entertainment venue in Bangkok.

The sponsorship division of AEG announced the completion of the deal this week after brokering an agreement with the international bank UOB to become the international marquee sponsor for Bangkok’s UOB LIVE, CelebrityAccess reports.

This is the first major announcement since the company expanded to the Asia-Pacific region last year.

UOB LIVE, a 6,000-seat venue, will host various events — from sporting games to concerts — as well as a retail district with shops and restaurants. It is set to open in February 2024.

“UOB LIVE marks a significant leap in transforming live entertainment for our customers,” Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand, said in a statement to Celebrity Access. “With AEG’s global expertise and The EM District’s leadership position in the local market, we will redefine the entertainment landscape in Southeast Asia.”

Additionally, AEG Global Partnerships is reportedly working on seeking name rights partners for arena projects in Japan and Korea.

Last Updated on August 17, 2023