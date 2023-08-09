Live Nation shared, then quickly deleted plans for the touring return of Travis Scott, who will reportedly bring the Circus Maximus tour across North America this fall and Europe at some point after that. The Houston rapper teased the tour, fresh on the heels of the release of his new album Utopia, in an Instagram post Tuesday, telling fans “I MISS THE ROAD I MISSS YALLLL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

No dates have yet been officially announced, but Live Nation leaked a poster that showed a tour title “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus” and a link to multiple dates at arenas and stadiums across North America in 2023. The post was later deleted, with a source telling Pitchfork that the dates have not yet been finalized but would be announced soon.

According to the since-deleted post, Travis Scott will launch the tour with a show at Chicago’s United Center on September 25, and it will run through 24 dates before wrapping up this early leg on November 27 at Kaseya Center in Miami. Other stops in between will hit both stadiums and arenas, including MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, American Airlines Center in Dallas, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets will reportedly be on sale for the tour at some point in the next week, with the original leaked plan showing a general sales date of Friday, August 11, with presales coming earlier. It is assumed that the tickets will now be on sale a week later than those initial dates, once everything is finalized.

“The tour has now shifted their timeline and tickets will NOT go on sale this week,” a venue rep for Little Caesars Arena said in an email sent to the Detroit News clarifying the sales timeline after the initial report. “More information to come once we have new details.”

Scott has performed sporadically since the 2021 tragedy in Houston, where ten individuals were killed during a crowd crush incident while the rapper was performing. The wake of that incident has brought significant attention to Live Nation’s spotty safety record, and a slew of lawsuits against both the rapper and Live Nation, as well as other entities involved with the Houston event. Scott was recently cleared of potential criminal charges stemming from the event by a Texas Grand Jury.

Utopia has performed well since its launch, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Scott had planned on a launch concert at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt, only to see that event called off at the last minute after protests within the country. A second event, in Rome, was held Tuesday, with a surprise guest appearance by Ye.

Travis Scott brought out Kanye West during his show at Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/rPu0sFwQSi — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 7, 2023

The full slate of shows – which have not been formally confirmed and should be considered unofficial – is below, as well as links to ticket marketplaces to grab passes to see Travis Scott once they are on sale.

