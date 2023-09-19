All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Grand Slam event at New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium is struggling to sell tickets.

The third annual Grand Slam is set to take place on September 20. The two-part special will be broadcast as special episodes of “Wednesday Night Dynamite” and “Friday Night Rampage,” however, fans aren’t running to get tickets to the in-person event.

Earlier this week, AEW ran a BOGO deal on tickets, which seemed to help sell a majority of the “loge seating,” priced at around $30 each. Yet, there are thousands of tickets that still need to be sold for the event.

Fans are blaming AEW’s pricing, as floor tickets are available for over $600. Additionally, the lower interest could be due to Tony Khan’s decision to book at the stadium for a third year in a row.

The pricing of this is ridiculously off. AEW used to be a more affordable option for people to see great wrestling and a great show. You can’t expect people to pay WWE prices. Also the first show was new and exciting. With this being the 3rd one its lost its shine. Hopefully get… — PsychoNetsFan (@PsychoNetsFan) September 18, 2023

Not even wwe are charging this much, 1 aew floor seat is the same as 2 floor seats for an WWE Barclays center show — Harold🃏🇲🇽 (@21hvrry) September 18, 2023

Initial prices were insane. Not sure what they were thinking. They would be at 10k or more now if they kept the same pricing as the first year, imo — Lucha Brunch (@BrunchLuch31317) September 18, 2023

They started way too high, lowered prices too late, it isn’t that special anymore (3rd time there) and also sandwiched between several PPVs — Schmaezzle📯 (@schmaezzle) September 18, 2023

At this point, it doesn’t seem likely that Arther Ashe Stadium will sell-out in time for the event. Nonetheless, AEW is calling Grand Slam “one of the year’s biggest nights.” It will feature matches like MJF versus Somoa Joe for the AEW World Championship and Saraya versus Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

