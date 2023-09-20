Have a question while purchasing tickets via AXS? Now, an AI chatbot will automatically answer.

Questions like “How do I transfer my tickets?” or “Can I sell my tickets?” will be answered through Satisfi Labs’ conversational AI solutions. The company said the new chatbot will give human representatives the ability to focus their time on more pressing consumer issues.

The AI chatbot was deployed across North America, Europe, and Australia via the patent pending Context Large Language Model (LLM) Response System by Satsfi Labs. and already, AXS saw immediate reduction of customer service wait times. Since the system was implemented, they’ve also noticed increased satisfaction among consumers.

“Quickly resolving inquiries, particularly during major event on-sales, is critical to the overall fan experience. For three years, Satisfi Labs has helped us quickly and easily service our customers and address their inquiries.” said Tom Andrus, Chief Operating Officer for AXS. “We look forward to continuing our integration and improving together as we deliver the best customer experience in the industry.”

The chat experience goes beyond just automated answer generation; it also leverages enhanced intent routing, intent reporting, and language capabilities. Right now, Satisfi said AXS is pioneering LLMS in the industry.

“Ticket service providers like AXS are embracing the current moment and the technology that will allow them to take the customer experience to new heights, understanding the positive impact that it has on both the customer and the provider,” Satisfi Labs’s CEO Don White said in a statement.

The AI chatbot can be used through axs.com and the AXS app.

Last Updated on September 20, 2023