Pop singer Bea Miller is heading out on a brief round of North American tour dates later this year.

The Gauche Tour, which follows the release of her new single “Yours” with Sueco, kicks-off at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on November 29. From there, she’ll play New York City’s Irving Plaza, followed by Atlanta’s Buckhead Theatre, the Basement East in Nashville, and Chicago’s Bottom Lounge. She’ll also appear in Denver and San Francisco before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’s El Rey Theatre on December 15.

Miller, who is only 24-years-old, first garnered attention after appearing on season two of “The X Factor” at age 13. She has since released two records and a whopping eight EPs, including 2020’s Elated! In 2020, the track “feel something” received mass success after going viral on TikTok, catapulting her into the music scene amid the pandemic.

This year, she’s continued to release a string of singles, including “Lonely Bitch,” “Cynical,” “Jealous of My Friends,” and “This Call Is Coming From Inside The House.”

Find a full list of Miller’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces:

Bea Miller Tickets

Bea Miller Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Bea Miller Tickets at ScoreBig

Bea Miller Tickets at SeatGeek

Bea Miller Tickets at StubHub

Bea Miller Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Bea Miller Tickets at Vivid Seats

Bea Miller Gauche Tour 2023

Wed Nov 29 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Fri Dec 01 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Tue Dec 05 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Wed Dec 06 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Fri Dec 08 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Sun Dec 10 – Denver, CO – Marquis

Wed Dec 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Dec 15 – Los Angeles, CA – EL Rey Theatre

Last Updated on September 25, 2023