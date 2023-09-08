Billy Joel is coming home to Long Island this December, announcing plans for a New Year’s Eve show at UBS Arena on Long Island, where the legendary singer/songwriter grew up, and continues to call home. The NYE performance at the venue in Belmont Park will be the first time Joel has performed on Long Island in five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Long Island’s own Billy Joel to UBS Arena at Belmont Park,” said UBS Arena president Kim Stone. “To have such an iconic artist as our New Year’s Eve show is an honor. We look forward to ringing in the New Year with him and our guests later this year.”

Tickets for the Billy Joel New Year’s Eve show at UBS Arena are on sale next week, available in pre-sale for Citi cardmembers beginning on Monday, September 11. There will be other presales throughout the week, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, September 15.

Billy Joel is currently touring alongside Stevie Nicks, and is continuing to perform the final stretch of shows at his longtime Madison Square Garden residency in Manhattan. But he has not played on Long Island since 2018, when he performed a New Year’s Eve show at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Nassau Coliseum, located slightly further out on Long Island from the city limits (UBS is practically on the NY city line), has a banner in the rafters commemorating Joel’s numerous sold-out performances at the arena. December’s concert will be Joel’s first at UBS, which opened in 2021.

Billy Joel Tour Dates

September 10 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

September 23 — Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium (w/Stevie Nicks)

October 7— Baltimore, MD | M&T Bank Stadium (w/Stevie Nicks)

October 20 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

November 10 — Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium (w/Stevie Nicks)

November 22 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 8 — Phoenix, AZ | Chase Field (w/Stevie Nicks)

December 19 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 31 — Belmont, NY | UBS Arena

2024

January 11 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

February 9 — New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

March 9 — Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium (w/Stevie Nicks)

Last Updated on September 8, 2023