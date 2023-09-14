Broadway’s long-running show “The Lion King” is no longer using Ticketmaster, but instead, has tapped Broadway Direct as their new ticket vendor.

Broadway Direct, owned by the Nederlander Organization, was established back in 2011. The Nederlanders own nine Broadway theaters, including the Minskoff, where “The Lion King” is currently playing. While this seems like an obvious choice for “The Lion King,” the Broadway show has been affiliated with Ticketmaster for over 20 years; the ticketing giant actually picked the Broadway production as its first to use the online ticketing system in 2002.

At this time, tickets can still be purchased for “The Lion King” on Ticketmaster — but only through incidental traffic. Anyone who tries to purchase tickets from “The Lion King’s” official site will be transferred to BroadwayDirect.com.

While the reasoning behind the end of “The Lion King’s” contract with Ticketmaster was not publicly announced, it may be in light of Ticketmaster’s decline in public opinion. The ticketing giant, which is owned by parent company Live Nation, has been described as a monopoly in the ticketing industry and has even sparked an investigation by the Department of Justice.

Currently, Disney’s “Aladdin” is the only Broadway show using Ticketmaster as their official ticket seller. The show, which currently runs at New Amsterdam Theatre, is not owned by the Nederlanders. Other Broadway shows use Criterion Ticketing, Telecharge, and Broadway Direct.

Last Updated on September 14, 2023