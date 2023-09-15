The metalheads of Flotsam and Jetsam had to cancel an upcoming round of tour dates across the eastern U.S. due to poor ticket sales.

The group was set to make ten stops on the tour, kicking-off at Atlanta’s Boggs Social on September 19. From there, they would have hit cities like Brooklyn, Providence, Pittsburgh, and Detroit before wrapping-up in Madison, Wisconsin on September 28.

However, the band took to social media to cancel the gigs, noting “we had a logistical nightmare even trying to secure transportation and crew for this short run.”

“There are so many great bands on the road right now that it’s making touring very difficult in what is a very saturated market,” Flotsam and Jetsam said. “We had an important crew member bail on the tour at the last minute for undisclosed reasons, but the final straw was finding out that the ticket sales were poor.”

The thrasher band went on to note that they didn’t want promoters to lose out on money, “so we’ll reschedule at a time that makes more sense for them.” They apologized for the cancellation and anyone who had purchased tickets, writing “we hope to see you on tour soon.”

Generation Kill, Misfire, and Wolftooth were slated to provide support.

The cancelled U.S. dates follow another cancellation in Europe this past May; the group was forced to slash the shows due to higher-than-expected costs associated with touring following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flotsam and Jetsam, hailing from Arizona, first arrived on the scene in the early ’80s. Throughout the years, they faced several lineup changes, including the crucial loss of bassist Jason Newsted who left to become Cliff Burton’s successor in Metallica. Their debut, Doomsday for the Deceiver, was the first to receive a 6K rating (on a 5K scale) from the UK magazine Kerrang!. The LP featured the hit “Hammerhead.”

They went on to release 13 more albums, garnering attention with tracks like “Iron Maiden,” “No Place For Disgrace,” and “Demolition Man.” The group is reportedly working on their 15th studio album this year.

See the full list of cancelled shows below:

Flotsam and Jetsam U.S. Tour 2023 — CANCELLED

Sep. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social

Sep. 20 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Sep. 21 – Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz

Sep. 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Sep. 23 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy

Sep. 24 – Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

Sep. 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

Sep. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Sep. 27 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sep. 28 – Madison, WI @ The Crucible

