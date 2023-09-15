Comedy fans: John Mulaney and Pete Davidson are heading out for another round of tour dates this fall.

The John & Pete Tour will stop in nine cities, kicking-off in Rosemont, Illinois on October 5. Throughout the run, the pair will appear at Gary, Indiana’s Hard Rock Live, Emens Auditorium in Muncie, the Cross Insurance Center and Arena in Bangor and Portland, and Casino Rama in Ontario. They’ll also perform two gigs at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Jon Stewart, who previously toured with the pair for a string of shows throughout early September, will fill-in for Davidson during a show at Westbury, New York’s NYCB Theatre.

Mulaney, who famously played the role of “Stefon” on Saturday Night Live, appeared on the series from 2008 to 2013. He has since appeared in various voice roles in films like “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” and held a round of stand-up specials.

Davidson, a fellow SNL star, appeared on the show from 2014 to 2022, including the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. This year, he starred in the Peacock series “Bupkis,” and previously, starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film “The King of Staten Island.”

See the full list of Stewart and Davidson’s upcoming tour dates, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces, below:

The John & Pete Tour 2023

Thursday, October 5 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre (with Pete Davidson)

Friday, October 6 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Live (with Pete Davidson)

Saturday, October 7 – Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium (with Pete Davidson)

Friday, October 13 – Westbury, NY – NYCB Theater (with Jon Stewart)

Friday, October 27 (two shows) – Providence, RI– Providence Performing Arts Center (with Pete Davidson)

Saturday, October 28 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena (with Pete Davidson)

Sunday, October 29 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center (with Pete Davidson)

Thursday, November 9 – Rama, Ontario, CA – Casino Rama (with Pete Davidson)

Friday, November 10 – Windsor, Ontario, CA – Caesars Windsor (with Pete Davidson)

Last Updated on September 15, 2023