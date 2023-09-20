Fans of the Miami Marlins are now able to “make their pitch” for tickets to games at the ballclub’s home games, as part of a new ticket offering powered through a partnership with TicketRev. Launched with Tuesday’s home game in Miami, the buyer-driven marketplace allows fans to bid what they would be willing to pay for tickets, which can be accepted by fans who have tickets to sell (or not, if the ask is too low).

“The implementation of TicketRev’s trendsetting technology is about developing a deeper connection with our fans,” said Christian Lowe, Vice President of Analytics & Strategy, Miami Marlins. “TicketRev’s platform provides our fans with the innovative ticketing experience that empowers them to make their pitch for their preferred price. This collaboration is a game-changer and sets the stage for unforgettable fan experiences and new opportunities to make Marlins Baseball more engaging than ever.”

Branded as the “Make Your Pitch” system, the program is available for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Here’s how it works, according to a press release announcing the new program:

Fans submit offers for tickets in three easy steps. First, they choose the game(s) that they would like to attend, then they select their desired seating preference, and finally, they make their pitch on preferred ticket price. TicketRev’s proprietary technology suggests a fair offer range to help guide fans. When a team approves the fans’ offer, their payment method is charged, and their tickets are delivered. By leveraging TicketRev’s technology, fans feel more empowered to buy tickets. Furthermore, the platform enhances a team’s data collection which should yield further optimizations and customized experience.

TicketRev hopes that the program takes off and proves popular among Miami fans, who it says will benefit from the flexibility that the purchasing system provides for both buyers and sellers, while also providing their franchise clients a bonanza of consumer data for future marketing purposes.

“Born in South Florida, TicketRev is on a mission to democratize live event ticketing by ensuring that fans and teams benefit from data-driven decisions,” said Jason Shatsky, TicketRev Co-Founder & CEO. “Partnering with the Miami Marlins allows us to transform our local insights into exceptional experiences. We’re not just selling tickets; we’re changing the way fans experience live events.”

Visit https://www.mlb.com/marlins/tickets/make-your-pitch to learn more about this new program in Miami. The club has four home games remaining on the regular season, hosting the New York Mets Wednesday and then a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers before closing out the year on the road.

MLB Ticket Links

MLB Tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

MLB Tickets at ScoreBig

MLB Tickets at SeatGeek

MLB Tickets at StubHub

MLB Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

MLB Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on September 20, 2023