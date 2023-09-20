The rising Mexican pop-singer Peso Pluma had to cancel a round of tour dates after being threatened by the cartel.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, who goes by the stage name of Peso Pluma, was set to take the stage at Indianapolis’s Murat Theatre on Saturday, September 23 as a part of his Doble P Tour. The venue’s website noted that the gig was called-off, but no reason was given. Additionally, Peso Pluma’s upcoming show in San Diego is cancelled according to Ticketmaster.

The 24-year-old garnered attention last year after dropping the single “El Belicon” with Raul Vega. The track delves into drug culture.

Peso Pluma, who is originally from Jalisco, recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. However, ahead of his performance, members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel reportedly hung a banner from a bridge, threatening him not to perform an upcoming show in Tijuana on October 14, according to the Arizona Republic.

“This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you),” the banner reportedly said.

At this time, Peso Pluma has not addressed any of the threats or recent cancellations, however, he sent out a message on X that said “please don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

https://twitter.com/_PesoPluma/status/1704522254439026712

Last Updated on September 20, 2023