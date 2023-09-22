More fans of Queens of the Stone Age will have a chance to see the rockers this fall.
Currently, the group is on their North American The End is Nero Tour, which kicked-off in early August. Following a round of dates later this year across Europe and the UK, they’ll head back to the U.S. in December for eight more gigs, appearing at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on December 5, followed by four shows in Texas in El Paso, Austin, Houston, and Irving. They’ll also stop in Albuquerque and San Diego before wrapping-up at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on December 16.
Spiritualized will provide support.
When they previously announced The End is Nero Tour, the group encouraged “the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong,” noting to “leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”
Queens of the Stone Age are touring in support of their 2023 record In Times New Roman, a follow-up to 2017’s Villains. The LP, which dropped in June, features tracks “Emotion Sickness” and “Paper Machete.”
Find a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces.
Queens of the Stone Age ‘The End is Nero Tour’ 2023
September 23 – St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park
September 24 – Louisville, KY | Louder Than Life
September 26 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP
September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion
September 29 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Great Saltair
October 2 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum
October 3 – Vancouver, BC | Pacific Coliseum
October 4 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
October 6 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
October 8 – Sacramento, CA | Aftershock
December 5 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
December 6 – El Paso, TX | Abraham Chavez Theatre
December 8 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
December 9 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
December 10 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
December 12 – Albuquerque, NM | Revel ABQ
December 15 – San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
December 16 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
