Queens of the Stone Age are planning for The End is Nero Tour, hitting the road beginning in August across North America. The rock outfit, helmed by Josh Homme, will be joined on the tour for east coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

The End Is Nero Tour Announced We’ll be joined by special guests @Phantogram, @ViagraBoys, @thearmed and @jehnbeth on select dates. Tickets on sale Fri, 6/9 at 10am local. Tickets to all upcoming shows here: https://t.co/SDBC0Os03w pic.twitter.com/XcjH0Y32yl — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 6, 2023

According to the tour announcement, “The End Is Nero tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is ‘in a month or two.’They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

The End of Nero tour dates kick off with an August 3 show at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan and wraps up in October at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Other non-festival stops for QOTSA include Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), The Armory (Minneapolis, MN), Steelhouse (Omaha, NE), Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver, BC), and Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle, WA).

Tickets are on sale beginning this week, available for purchase by the general public beginning on Friday, June 9. Presales opened as of Tuesday, June 6, with one from the Citi Entertainment program.

The full run of scheduled shows, including festival appearances, is below:

August 3 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

August 4 – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage*

August 5 – Pittsburgh, PA | Stage AE Outdoors*

August 7 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 8 – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at the Mann*

August 9 – Washington, DC | The Anthem*

August 11 – Portland, ME | Cross Insurance Arena*

August 12 – Queens, NY | Forest Hills Stadium*

August 15 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater*

August 16 – Asheville, NC | Rabbit Rabbit*

August 18 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre *

August 19 – Nashville, TN | Ascend Amphitheater*

September 16 – Chicago, IL | Riot Fest

September 17 – Minneapolis, MN | The Armory**

September 19 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse**

September 20 – Kansas City, MO | Starlight Theatre**

September 22 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park**

September 23 – St. Louis, MO | Saint Louis Music Park**

September 24 – Louisville, KY | Louder Than Life

September 26 – Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP**

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK | The Criterion**

September 29 – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre**

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Great Saltair**

October 2 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum**

October 3 – Vancouver, BC | Pacific Coliseum**

October 4 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena**

October 6 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium**

October 8 – Sacramento, CA | Aftershock

*Phantogram and The Armed support

**Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth support

