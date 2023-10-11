For the first time in the history of FC Cincinnati, the team has sold-out of season tickets.

According to the team, this is a feat, with the total number of season tickets to TQL Stadium approaching 21,000. Amid the sellout, the team launched its first-ever membership waitlist program, dubbed “The Orange and Blue Reserve.” The membership is available for a $200 annual fee and places fans “first in line to purchase FC Cincinnati season tickets as they become available.”

Cincy, you've outdone yourself 💪 2024 Season Ticket Memberships are officially sold out! But you can join our waitlist, The Orange & Blue Reserve, for exclusive access and priority to all things #FCCincy: https://t.co/3h2hj5OybO pic.twitter.com/vVaYrXl0Qf — S – FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) October 11, 2023

“The Orange & Blue Reserve is more than just a queue – it’s insider access to all things FCC,” FC Cincinnati CEO Jeff Berding said in a statement. “Whether at TQL Stadium, in our stores, or on MLS Season Pass, members will be part of the excitement.”

The waitlist isn’t just a place for those who couldn’t score season tickets; FC Cincinnati’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Jeff Smith told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he wants the membership “to mirror season tickets.”

“We want this to be a true membership that is a living, breathing, dynamic platform to draw people closer to the club,” Smith said, “but also put them in the best possible position for them to enjoy FC Cincinnati in 2024 and beyond.”

Anyone who placed a deposit for season tickets and came-up empty-handed can rollover $200 from their deposit for a spot on the list. The $200 membership will give fans a full MLS season pass subscription on Apple TV — something that was previously only offered to season ticketholders, as well as exclusive first-access to single-match FC Cincinnati sales, including outside events like concerts, U.S. Soccer Federation events, and Leagues Cup. Additionally, they’ll receive team store discounts and two complimentary FC Cincinnati matches at TQL Stadium.

“It’s going to be, hands down, the best opportunity for anyone without season tickets to enjoy the club in 2024,” Smith said, noting, “we want to take care of people that just aren’t season-ticket members.”

Smith told the Enquirer that the waitlist had been something in-the-works since their 2016 third-division United Soccer League (USL) season. Although the team finished in last place for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021, the fan base remained loyal — and strong — becoming one of the largest fanbases in the league. Over the past few years, the team advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, won the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship, and opened the 26,000-seat TQL Stadium in 2021,

This year, FC Cincinnati won the 2023 Supporters’ Shield for earning the most points in the regular season, as well as a spot in the MLS playoffs for the second year straight.

Last Updated on October 11, 2023