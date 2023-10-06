The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is heading to Las Vegas next month, and now, the race is offering a special “discounted” ticket offer for Nevada residents.

The race, which runs from November 16 through 18, will offer single-day grandstand tickets to Nevada residents for $200, plus taxes and fees. Additionally, hospitality tickets will start at $1,200, plus taxes and fees. According to a release, the discounted ticket prices will remain fixed on October 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight PST.

Single-day tickets will allow fans access to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage options in the following places: T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands, PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels, Heritage, Heineken House, Club Paris, and Club SI.

“We’re excited to introduce more opportunities for fans, especially those based here in Las Vegas, to attend the inaugural race weekend and customize their experience on a priority basis,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO, said in a statement. “This advance ticket purchase window allows us to show our gratitude and appreciation to the local community before making our limited remaining Inventory available to our fans globally.”

Las Vegas residents took to social media to share their thoughts, and many noted that event organizers seem to only be offering these “discounted” tickets because sales aren’t going as well as they had hoped.

Translation. “Our ticket sales did not meet expectations, so we have lowered the prices.” At least be honest about it instead of thinking you are throwing locals a bone. You’re only doing this because ticket sales are soft. There’s not some altruism here. — TomD (@TomD80106675) October 5, 2023

So the $500 minimum from 6 months ago has dried up along with all the “high room prices”. Why is this starting to feel like somebody way over exaggerated the economic impact. — David “The Great” (Blue Check) (@Dtgreat13) October 4, 2023

Others chimed-in and said that this doesn’t really feel like a “discount,” as they’re still unaffordable for locals.

Formula 1 will allow Nevada residents to buy single-day grandstand tickets for just $200 — or single-day 'hospitality' tickets for just $1200 — to the Las Vegas Grand Prix. They must really like us! #F1 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) October 4, 2023

Honey, you and kids dont need EAT this week I am using $200 food budget to watch a 15- min car race Discount Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets available for Nevada residents https://t.co/fMGETUyNiR via @reviewjournal — mike ganson (@ijonzes) October 5, 2023

For $1300 each as the lowest price I found for race day. No one cares about a Thursday practice session. This is why people in Nevada are angry about this event. — Annette Magnus (@AnnetteMagnus) October 6, 2023

awwwww F1 so sweet they offering us left overs 😍🫶🏻 — jamesito♠️ (@jamesaguilarjr) October 6, 2023

What a deal… said nobody ever. — X It (@TequilaMakesMy) October 6, 2023

“It’s still a couple of hundred dollars to see this event, and we’re the ones that have to live here and get around town,” Las Vegas resident since 1978, Michael Galloni, told KTNV Las Vegas. “I think it should be free for us.”

Find tickets to this year’s Grand Prix below via resale marketplaces:

Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets

Grand Prix Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Grand Prix Tickets at ScoreBig

Grand Prix Tickets at SeatGeek

Grand Prix Tickets at StubHub

Grand Prix Tickets at Ticket Club

Grand Prix Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on October 6, 2023