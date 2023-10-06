The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is heading to Las Vegas next month, and now, the race is offering a special “discounted” ticket offer for Nevada residents.

The race, which runs from November 16 through 18, will offer single-day grandstand tickets to Nevada residents for $200, plus taxes and fees. Additionally, hospitality tickets will start at $1,200, plus taxes and fees. According to a release, the discounted ticket prices will remain fixed on October 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight PST.

Single-day tickets will allow fans access to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage options in the following places: T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands, PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels, Heritage, Heineken House, Club Paris, and Club SI.

“We’re excited to introduce more opportunities for fans, especially those based here in Las Vegas, to attend the inaugural race weekend and customize their experience on a priority basis,” Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO, said in a statement. “This advance ticket purchase window allows us to show our gratitude and appreciation to the local community before making our limited remaining Inventory available to our fans globally.”

Las Vegas residents took to social media to share their thoughts, and many noted that event organizers seem to only be offering these “discounted” tickets because sales aren’t going as well as they had hoped.

Others chimed-in and said that this doesn’t really feel like a “discount,” as they’re still unaffordable for locals.

“It’s still a couple of hundred dollars to see this event, and we’re the ones that have to live here and get around town,” Las Vegas resident since 1978, Michael Galloni, told KTNV Las Vegas. “I think it should be free for us.”

Last Updated on October 6, 2023

