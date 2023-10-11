The pop-punkers of Meet Me @ The Altar are heading out on a tour across North America next year.
The “Say It To My Face Tour” will follow a round of shows in the UK this fall, kicking-off in Orlando, Florida on January 19. They’ll appear at venues like the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., New York City’s Irving Plaza, Toad’s Place in New Haven, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. Along the way, they’ll also stop in Toronto, Denver, Cleveland, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Basement East on February 21.
Honey Revenge, John Harvie, and Elliot Lee will provide support.
Meet Me @ The Altar’s run follows the release of the deluxe edition of Past // Present // Future, which includes the new single “Give It Up.” The sophomore LP was released earlier this year, marking their first full-length since 2017’s Outta Sight, Outta Mind. Over the past few years, the group has garnered attention with tracks like “Changing States,” “Hit Like A Girl,” and “Feel A Thing.”
Find Meet Me @ The Altar’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces:
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at ScoreBig
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at SeatGeek
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at StubHub
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at Ticket Club
Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at Vivid Seats
Meet Me @ The Altar Tour Dates 2023-2024
10/28 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion
11/01 – London, UK @ The Underworld
01/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
01/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell @ The Masquerade
01/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
01/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
01/24 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
01/25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
01/26 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
01/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock
01/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
02/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
02/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
02/05 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
02/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
02/09 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
02/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre
02/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
02/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Roseville
02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
02/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
02/18 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
02/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s
02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Last Updated on October 11, 2023
Leave a Reply