The pop-punkers of Meet Me @ The Altar are heading out on a tour across North America next year.

The “Say It To My Face Tour” will follow a round of shows in the UK this fall, kicking-off in Orlando, Florida on January 19. They’ll appear at venues like the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., New York City’s Irving Plaza, Toad’s Place in New Haven, and Boston’s Paradise Rock Club. Along the way, they’ll also stop in Toronto, Denver, Cleveland, and Los Angeles before wrapping-up at Nashville’s Basement East on February 21.

Honey Revenge, John Harvie, and Elliot Lee will provide support.

Meet Me @ The Altar’s run follows the release of the deluxe edition of Past // Present // Future, which includes the new single “Give It Up.” The sophomore LP was released earlier this year, marking their first full-length since 2017’s Outta Sight, Outta Mind. Over the past few years, the group has garnered attention with tracks like “Changing States,” “Hit Like A Girl,” and “Feel A Thing.”

Find Meet Me @ The Altar’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as ticket links via resale marketplaces:

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at ScoreBig

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at SeatGeek

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at StubHub

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at Ticket Club

Meet Me @ The Altar Tickets at Vivid Seats

Meet Me @ The Altar Tour Dates 2023-2024

10/28 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion

11/01 – London, UK @ The Underworld

01/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

01/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell @ The Masquerade

01/21 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

01/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

01/24 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

01/25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/26 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

01/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock

01/30 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

02/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

02/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

02/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

02/05 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

02/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/09 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

02/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rio Theatre

02/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

02/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Roseville

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

02/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

02/18 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

02/19 – Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Last Updated on October 11, 2023