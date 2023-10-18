The post-hardcore group Our Last Night is known for their heavy covers of popular songs, and now, they’re heading out on tour where they’ll play cover songs the entirety of the show.
“The Covers Only Tour” kicks-off in Houston on April 16, followed by gigs at venues like Las Vegas’ House of Blues, the Vogue in Vancouver, and the Ritz in Raleigh, making stops along the way in Toronto, Nashville, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. The 25-date run wraps-up at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on May 25.
Broadside and Normandie will provide support on all dates.
Our Last Night first rose to fame in the 2010s, covering hit songs like Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive,” “Stay” by Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” While they’ve released a handful of albums on their own over the years, they’re still very well known for their covers, playing rock versions of today’s chart-topping tracks like Sza’s “Kill Bill,” “Golden Hour” by JVKE, and Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero.”
In 2022, the band dropped Decades of Covers, featuring classic songs throughout the years like The Chicks’ “Landslide,” “Numb” by Linkin Park, and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” Additionally, they released Disney Goes Heavy, offering heavy versions of Disney’s famous “Be Our Guest,” “Part of Your World,” and “Hakuna Matata.”
Find Our Last Night’s full list of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Our Last Night ‘Covers Only Tour’ 2024
April 16 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
April 17 — Dallas, TX @ The Factory
April 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
April 20 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
April 21 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
April 23 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
April 25 — Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
April 26 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
April 27 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
April 28 — Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
April 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
May 1 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
May 3 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
May 4 — Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
May 9 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May 10 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
May 11 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
May 14 — Toronto, ON @ History
May 15 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
May 17 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
May 18 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino
May 21 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
May 22 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
May 24 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
May 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
