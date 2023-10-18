Country’s Scotty McCreery is heading out on tour across North America early next year to support new music.

The headlining Cab in a Solo Tour, named after his just-released single of the same name, will kick-off in Troy, Ohio at Hobart Arena on January 26. From there, he’ll stop in Atlanta, Des Moines, Omaha, and Boston, making stops along the way at venues like the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina, Chattanooga’s Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium, and The Met in Philadelphia before wrapping-up at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York on March 16.

Anne Wilson will open the show, while Greylan James and Noah Hicks will provide support on select dates.

“I’m on the road year ‘round, but I always love putting together specific tours and I think next year’s Cab in a Solo Touris gonna be one of my favorites,” McCreery said in a statment. “Happy to have Anne Wilson join us on the road – she’s a great singer. Depending on the city, either Greylan James or Noah Hicks will be opening up the show and they’re both fantastic performers. And who knows, maybe I’ll share a few songs from my upcoming new album! I’m looking forward to it!”

The Cab in a Solo Tour follows McCreery’s previously-announced headlining fall 2023 tour, which began on October 12 and runs through December 8 in the U.S. While on the current tour, he’ll perform at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry for the “Opry County Christmas.” Earlier this year, he also provided support on the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour.

McCreery last released the album Same Truck in 2021, which included the hit single “It Matters to Her.” After winning the 10th season of American Idol in 2011, McCreery garnered attention over the years with tracks like “Five More Minutes” and “This is It” from 2018’s Seasons Change.

Find a full list of McCreery’s tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Scotty McCreey Tickets

Scotty McCreery Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Scotty McCreery Tickets at ScoreBig

Scotty McCreery Tickets at SeatGeek

Scotty McCreery Tickets at StubHub

Scotty McCreery Tickets at Ticket Club

Scotty McCreery Tickets at Vivid Seats

Scotty McCreery Fall 2023 Tour

10/12 — Flint, MI @ Capitol Theater Flint

10/13 — Winchester, VA @ Patsy Cline Theatre

10/14 — Harrisburg, NC @ Harrisburg Park Amphitheater

10/20 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage

10/21 — Hiawassee, GA @ Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

10/26 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ H-E-B Performance Hall – Tobin Center

10/28 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas

11/4 — Surf City, NC @ Southside Park

11/17 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort and Casino

11/18 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

11/19 — New Philadelphia, OH @ Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center

11/30 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theater

12/1 — Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre

12/3 — Nashville, TN @ Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry

12/6 — Athens, OH @ Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

12/7 — Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center

12/8 — Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center

Cab in a Solo Tour 2024

1/26/2024 — Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena +^

1/27/2024 — Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*^

2/1/2024 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center +^

2/2/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy+^

2/3/2024 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium +^

2/8/2024 — Brookings, SD @ Dacotah Bank Center +^

2/9/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall+^

2/10/2024 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse +^

2/22/2024 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena +#

2/23/2024 — Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +#

3/1/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#

3/2/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre +#~

3/14/2024 — Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena +#

3/15/2024 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#~

3/16/2024 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre +#~

+ Anne Wilson

^Greylan James

#Noah Hicks

Last Updated on October 18, 2023