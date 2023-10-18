Country’s Scotty McCreery is heading out on tour across North America early next year to support new music.
The headlining Cab in a Solo Tour, named after his just-released single of the same name, will kick-off in Troy, Ohio at Hobart Arena on January 26. From there, he’ll stop in Atlanta, Des Moines, Omaha, and Boston, making stops along the way at venues like the Durham Performing Arts Center in North Carolina, Chattanooga’s Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium, and The Met in Philadelphia before wrapping-up at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York on March 16.
Anne Wilson will open the show, while Greylan James and Noah Hicks will provide support on select dates.
“I’m on the road year ‘round, but I always love putting together specific tours and I think next year’s Cab in a Solo Touris gonna be one of my favorites,” McCreery said in a statment. “Happy to have Anne Wilson join us on the road – she’s a great singer. Depending on the city, either Greylan James or Noah Hicks will be opening up the show and they’re both fantastic performers. And who knows, maybe I’ll share a few songs from my upcoming new album! I’m looking forward to it!”
The Cab in a Solo Tour follows McCreery’s previously-announced headlining fall 2023 tour, which began on October 12 and runs through December 8 in the U.S. While on the current tour, he’ll perform at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry for the “Opry County Christmas.” Earlier this year, he also provided support on the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour.
McCreery last released the album Same Truck in 2021, which included the hit single “It Matters to Her.” After winning the 10th season of American Idol in 2011, McCreery garnered attention over the years with tracks like “Five More Minutes” and “This is It” from 2018’s Seasons Change.
Find a full list of McCreery’s tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Scotty McCreey Tickets
Scotty McCreery Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Scotty McCreery Tickets at ScoreBig
Scotty McCreery Tickets at SeatGeek
Scotty McCreery Tickets at StubHub
Scotty McCreery Tickets at Ticket Club
Scotty McCreery Tickets at Vivid Seats
Scotty McCreery Fall 2023 Tour
10/12 — Flint, MI @ Capitol Theater Flint
10/13 — Winchester, VA @ Patsy Cline Theatre
10/14 — Harrisburg, NC @ Harrisburg Park Amphitheater
10/20 — Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage
10/21 — Hiawassee, GA @ Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
10/26 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
10/27 — San Antonio, TX @ H-E-B Performance Hall – Tobin Center
10/28 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas
11/4 — Surf City, NC @ Southside Park
11/17 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort and Casino
11/18 — Wilkes-Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
11/19 — New Philadelphia, OH @ Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center
11/30 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theater
12/1 — Wheeling, WV @ Capitol Theatre
12/3 — Nashville, TN @ Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry
12/6 — Athens, OH @ Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
12/7 — Wabash, IN @ Honeywell Center
12/8 — Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center
Cab in a Solo Tour 2024
1/26/2024 — Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena +^
1/27/2024 — Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center*^
2/1/2024 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center +^
2/2/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy+^
2/3/2024 — Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium +^
2/8/2024 — Brookings, SD @ Dacotah Bank Center +^
2/9/2024 — Des Moines, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall+^
2/10/2024 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse +^
2/22/2024 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena +#
2/23/2024 — Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
2/29/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +#
3/1/2024 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#
3/2/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre +#~
3/14/2024 — Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena +#
3/15/2024 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#~
3/16/2024 — Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre +#~
+ Anne Wilson
^Greylan James
#Noah Hicks
Last Updated on October 18, 2023
Leave a Reply