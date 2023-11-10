Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” is generating excitement as it takes the stage at The Public Theater Off-Broadway – with the much anticipated opening night scheduled for November 19.

The production distinguishes itself through a strong commitment to accessibility, making a limited number of $40 tickets available through both digital and in-person lotteries.

The digital lottery, facilitated by TodayTix, opens every Sunday for the upcoming week’s performance, accepting entries until 2 p.m. the day before the show. Fans then await an email or push notification between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. the day before the performance. If selected, individuals have just one hour to secure their tickets.

The in-person lottery takes place in The Public’s lobby two and a half hours before each showing – with winners drawn two hours before the start time. The $40 tickets provide an opportunity for a diverse audience to experience Hell’s Kitchen.

The musical’s world premiere will be directed by Michael Greif and showcases the choreography of Camille A. Brown. The cast is led by Maleah Joi Moon and Shoshana Bean.

“Hell’s Kitchen” is loosely based on Alicia Keys’ life and explores the delicate balance between aspiration and the fear that comes with it. The musical delves into the life of 17-year-old Ali and her mother living in a small apartment near Times Square. Ali is determined to fulfill her NYC dreams, but her mother is cautious and haunted by her past mistakes.

