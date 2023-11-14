In a groundbreaking announcement, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and global entertainment giant Hard Rock International have revealed plans for an $8 billion entertainment resort adjacent to the Citi Field ballpark.

The Metropolitan Park complex is set to transform 50 acres of parking lot space surrounding the ballpark in Queens, New York into a multifaceted destination offering a mix of entertainment, recreation, and community engagement.

Steve Cohen, who acquired the Mets for $2.4 billion three years ago, expressed his enthusiasm for the Metropolitan Park venture, stating, “It’s time the world’s greatest city got the sports and entertainment park it deserves.” Cohen emphasized that the project fulfills the promise of a shared space that residents and visitors alike will not only enjoy but take immense pride in.

At the heart of the proposal is a state-of-the-art Hard Rock International live music venue, and a hotel and casino. The project also envisions a tailgate park, bars and restaurants, conference spaces, food hall, playground, and much more. The development is poised to create nearly 15,000 permanent and construction jobs.

As part of the project’s commitment to community integration, there are plans for an accessible and renovated mass transit station. The development will feature climate-ready infrastructure, incorporating elements such as solar panels and green roofs, while also establishing new connections to the waterfront, park, and surrounding neighborhoods.

