Country music icon Kenny Chesney is set to make history once again as he adds a third show to his “Sun Goes Down Tour” next year at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium. The additional performance, scheduled for August 25, comes as a response to the overwhelming demand for Chesney’s New England fanbase after previously adding a second show, scheduled for August 24.

Gillette Stadium will host the “Boston” singer for his venue-record 22nd, 23rd, and now 24th performance, marking a significant landmark achievement in Chesney’s career. The decision to add a second and third show not only speaks to Chesney’s popularity, but also reflects the dedication of New England’s country music commitment.

“There has always been something special about New England, this music, and how we all come together,” Chesney shared in a statement, reflecting on the milestone. “I can’t wait to spend an entire weekend in one place with all of No Shoes Nation.”

Joining Chesney on stage will be the Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band, rising star Megan Moroney and chart-topping artist Uncle Kracker, known for his collaboration on the hit “When the Sun Goes Down.”

Tickets for Chesney’s three Gillette Stadium concerts will head on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Fans can also score tickets to the “Sun Goes Down Tour” by visiting MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Sun Goes Down tour dates can be found below:

Kenny Chesney “Sun Goes Down Tour” 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 –Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

Saturday, May 4, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday, May 11, 2024 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

Saturday, May 18, 2024 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Saturday, May 25, 2024 – Landover, MD | FedEx Field

Saturday, June 1, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium

Saturday, June 8, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Saturday, June 15, 2024 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Saturday, June 22, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI | American Family Field

Saturday, July 6, 2024 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 13, 2024 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Saturday, July 20, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, July 27, 2024 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Last Updated on November 15, 2023