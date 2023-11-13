Major League Soccer is set to kick off its 2024 preseason in California’s Coachella Valley. The Indio-based Empire Polo Club, renowned for hosting the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will transform into a soccer haven from February 4 to February 17 and welcome 10 esteemed MLS clubs for an unprecedented preseason.

The participating teams include Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Los Angeles Galaxy, Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes, and St. Louis City SC. Five of these teams earned their spots through the 2023 playoffs: Charlotte FC, Los Angeles FC, New York Red Bulls, San Jose Earthquakes, and St. Louis City SC.

“The Coachella Valley Invitational provides world-class facilities and a stunning backdrop for our clubs as they prepare for the upcoming season,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

Garber also acknowledged AEG’s stellar reputation for organizing events, assuring fans of an unparalleled experience with their favorite clubs and players in the lead-up to the 29th MLS season.

The famous grounds are also hosting Stagecoach California’s country music festival 2024 – where artists Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Morgan Wallen are set to headline. The festival will be held over three days from April 26 to April 28.

No headliners have been revealed for Coachella 2024, however, dates for the festival are set for April 12 to April 14, 2024 and April 19 to April 21, 2024.

While the official dates for the 2024 MLS season have not been announced, eager soccer fans can expect the opening week to begin in late February or early March.

Last Updated on November 13, 2023