Nickelback is hitting the road next spring for an arena tour across Europe and the U.K.

The 12-city “Get Rollin’ Tour” follows a run across North America, kicking-off in Glasgow, England on May 16, 2024. From there, they’ll appear in Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Cologne, and Vienna, making stops along the way at Prague’s O2 Arena, Festhalle in Frankfurt, and Unipol Arena in Bologna. The run will wrap-up at Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 8.

Indie-pop group Lottery Winners will provide support throughout the trek.

“We can’t wait to get back to Europe and see everyone,” Nickelback said in a statement. “It’s been far too long, and these will be incredibly special shows for us.”

Nickelback is touring in support of 2022’s Get Rollin’, which featured singles “San Quentin,” “Those Days,” and “High Time.” The record follows 2017’s chart-topping Feed the Machine. Since their debut in the mid-90s, Nickelback has become a staple in the rock community, cementing their success with hits like “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” and “How You Remind Me.”

Score tickets to the “Get Rollin’ Tour” next year via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club.

See Nickelback’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Nickelback “Get Rollin'” Tour 2024

May 16 | Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

May 20 | Manchester, UK – AO Arena

May 21 | London, UK – The O2

May 23 | Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

May 26 | Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

May 28 | Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

May 30 | Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 1 | Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 2 | Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

June 4 | Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

June 6 | Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 8 | Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Last Updated on November 27, 2023