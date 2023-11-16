NBC is getting ready to honor the legendary Elvis Presley with a live music special, “Christmas at Graceland.” The show will feature an impressive lineup of performers paying tribute to The King of Rock and Roll.

The executive producer of the holiday show is none other than Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley. Through her production company, Felix Culpa, Keough is determined to curate an event that pays homage to her grandfather’s legacy while showcasing how his music continues to inspire and influence contemporary artists.

The star-studded cast includes some of the biggest names in the music industry today; Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Alanis Morissette, Kane Brown, The War and Treaty, and Lainey Wilson are set to grace the stage, bringing their unique styles to reimagine Presley’s timeless Christmas tunes.

For the first time, viewers will be treated to a televised concert held within the hallowed halls of Graceland, Elvis’s beloved estate in Memphis, Tennessee. The show will also include never-before-broadcast footage of Elvis – providing a rare glimpse into the life and performances of the icon.

“Christmas at Graceland” is set to air live on Wednesday, November 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

