Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with a second sexual assault lawsuit this week where a woman claims he “intentionally” drugged and assaulted her, per reports from Rolling Stone and CNN.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Joi Dickerson-Neal in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, alleges that Combs assaulted her in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. Additionally, the suit claims Combs filmed the assault and used the video as “revenge porn.” She is suing him under the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows victims a one-year window to file a civil lawsuit, even after the statute of limitations has passed.

According to the lawsuit, Dickerson-Neal reportedly “reluctantly” agreed to meet Combs for dinner, and he allegedly drugged her during dinner, resulting in her inability to stand or walk on her own. Then, the lawsuit claims he allegedly brought her to “a place he was staying and sexually assaulted her.” Dickerson-Neal alleges the assault was filmed and then distributed to other music executives without her knowledge or consent.

“Because she had been drugged, Plaintiff lacked the physical ability or mental capacity to fend Combs off,” the suit alleges.

Additionally, the suit claims that Dickerson-Neal filed reports at police agencies in New York and New Jersey — and even spoke to “several prosecutors” to press charges — but she was told her “allegations would need to be corroborated.” At the time, Combs was rising to fame with the single “Juicy,” and Dickerson-Neal claims witnesses were afraid to make a statement in support of her and against him.

Dickerson-Neal is seeking unspecified damages to “redress the injuries she has suffered as a result of being sexually harassed, abused, and a victim of revenge porn.” The lawsuit names Combs, his company Bad Boy Entertainment, and Combs Enterprises as defendants.

Combs’ representatives denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, noting that the lawsuit was filed “last-minute” and is “an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head,” as the suit was filed the day of the one-year window deadline.

“Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist,” Combs’ representative said. “This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Dickerson-Neal’s lawsuit comes on the heels of a suit filed by Comb’s former partner, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, just last week. According to the New York Times, Ventura claims in the suit that Combs “raped and physically, mentally, sexually, and emotionally abused her.” While Combs originally denied the allegations, calling the suit a similar “money grab,” the suit was quickly dropped and settled the following day with “mutual satisfaction.”

