The alt-rockers behind Thirty Seconds to Mars are preparing to embark on a world tour in 2024. The “Seasons World Tour” is in support of their latest album, It’s the End of The World but It’s a Beautiful Day – which was released on September 23.

“Seasons World Tour” will start in March with a series of performances across Latin America at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. April will mark the start of the European leg, commencing with a show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

North American fans will have to wait until July for a chance to catch the band. The first show will be played at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and will conclude on September 4 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Special guests AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla are set to make appearances for the North American stops.

“We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world,” frontman Jared Leto said on Instagram. “It’s been too long. We miss you. We love you. We’ll see you very soon!!!”

After their North American stretch, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand where they will conclude their tour on September 19 at Spark Arena in Auckland.

Presale tickets for North America begin on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale tickets will be available Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can find tickets by visiting StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Seasons world tour 2024 can be found below:

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 “Seasons World Tour”

Mar 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza

Mar 15 – 17 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza

Mar 21 – 24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic

Mar 22 – 24 – Sāo Paulo, Brasil – Lollapalooza

Sat Mar 30 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival

Tue Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Wed Apr 17 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Fri Apr 19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Mon Apr 22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 23 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Apr 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Fri Apr 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Sat Apr 27 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

Mon Apr 29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Wed May 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Thu, May 2 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sat May 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box

Thu May 9 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Fri May 10 – Bratislava, Slovakia – O’Nepela Arena

Sun May 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Mon May 13 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Wed May 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Thu May 16 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome

Sat May 18 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Sun May 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue May 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Wed May 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Fri May 24 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Sat May 25 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour Arena

Mon May 27 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Wed May 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

30 May – 1 June – Galicia, Spain – O Son do Camiño

Fri Jul 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 27 – Ridgefield, WA RV – Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tue Jul 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Aug 03 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Tue Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Mon Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu Aug 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Aug 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Aug 29 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

Sat Sep 14 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Sep 17 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage

Thu Sep 19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Last Updated on November 9, 2023