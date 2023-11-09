The alt-rockers behind Thirty Seconds to Mars are preparing to embark on a world tour in 2024. The “Seasons World Tour” is in support of their latest album, It’s the End of The World but It’s a Beautiful Day – which was released on September 23.
“Seasons World Tour” will start in March with a series of performances across Latin America at Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. April will mark the start of the European leg, commencing with a show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
North American fans will have to wait until July for a chance to catch the band. The first show will be played at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, and will conclude on September 4 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Special guests AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla are set to make appearances for the North American stops.
“We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world,” frontman Jared Leto said on Instagram. “It’s been too long. We miss you. We love you. We’ll see you very soon!!!”
After their North American stretch, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand where they will conclude their tour on September 19 at Spark Arena in Auckland.
Presale tickets for North America begin on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale tickets will be available Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Fans can find tickets by visiting StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of Seasons world tour 2024 can be found below:
Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 “Seasons World Tour”
Mar 15 – 17 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza
Mar 15 – 17 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza
Mar 21 – 24 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estéreo Picnic
Mar 22 – 24 – Sāo Paulo, Brasil – Lollapalooza
Sat Mar 30 – Mexico, Monterrey – Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival
Tue Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Wed Apr 17 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Fri Apr 19 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Sat Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Mon Apr 22 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 23 – London, UK – The O2
Thu Apr 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Fri Apr 26 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Sat Apr 27 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena
Mon Apr 29 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Wed May 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet
Thu, May 2 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sat May 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Forum Black Box
Thu May 9 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Fri May 10 – Bratislava, Slovakia – O’Nepela Arena
Sun May 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Mon May 13 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Wed May 15 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Thu May 16 – Budapest, Hungary – MVM Dome
Sat May 18 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Sun May 19 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Tue May 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Wed May 22 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri May 24 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Sat May 25 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour Arena
Mon May 27 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
Wed May 29 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
30 May – 1 June – Galicia, Spain – O Son do Camiño
Fri Jul 26 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 27 – Ridgefield, WA RV – Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tue Jul 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 02 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sat Aug 03 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Tue Aug 06 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Aug 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 09 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat Aug 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon Aug 12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Aug 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu Aug 15 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Aug 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Aug 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 20 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 24 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 27 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Aug 29 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sun Sep 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 12 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena
Sat Sep 14 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Sep 17 – Brisbane, AUS – Riverstage
Thu Sep 19 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Last Updated on November 9, 2023
Leave a Reply