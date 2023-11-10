Toto, the iconic rock band featuring guitarist Steve Lukather and singer Joseph Williams, has revealed the much-anticipated details of their 2024 headlining tour – “Dogz of Oz” – with certain dates set to coincide with Journey.

The first stop of the North American leg will kick-off at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey on February 20. The tour will then continue to venues like the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and MGM Northfield Park in Northfield, Ohio before their last performance in Munhall, Pennsylvania at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on April 28.

For European fans, the “Dogz of Oz Tour” will make its way there in July and August – with seven performances in Germany. The complete itinerary, including U.K. dates, will be announced soon, according to the band’s website.

In a statement, Lukather expressed his excitement about the upcoming tour, emphasizing the band’s commitment to preserving their legacy and connecting with fans.

“There is a refreshing, optimistic enthusiasm to step into the future,” Lukather said. “As long-tenured members of the band, Joe and I want to be on the road continuing to keep the original legacy of the band alive, bringing the music to our multi-generational fan base.”

North American Dog of Oz tour dates can be found below:

Toto Dog of Oz Tour 2024

February 20, 2024 – Count Basie Center for the Arts | Red Bank, NJ

February 25, 2024 – Brown County Music Center | Nashville, IN

March 5, 2024 – Conexus Arts Centre | Regina, SK

March 19, 2024 – Rialto Theatre | Tucson, AZ

March 23, 2024 – Revel | Albuquerque, NM

April 9, 2024 – Vilar Performing Arts Center | Beaver Creek, CO

April 12, 2024 – Stiefel Theatre | Salina, KS

April 18, 2024 – MGM Northfield Park | Northfield, OH

April 21, 2024 – Mershon Auditorium | Columbus, OH

April 24, 2024 – Ovens Auditorium | Charlotte, NC

April 28, 2024 – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall | Munhall, PA

